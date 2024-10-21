Gangwon holds off FC Seoul's Lingard to win 1-0, gap with leading Ulsan now 4 points

동영상 고정 취소

In soccer, it’s not over until it’s over.



In K League, with Ulsan in the lead, Gangwon narrowed the point gap with the leading team to 4 points by defeating FC Seoul in the first match of the final round.



Let’s take a look at FC Seoul’s star player, Lingard.

He intercepted a defensive mistake and shot a goal!



Goalkeeper Lee Kwang-yeon cleverly blocked it by closing his legs.



Gangwon's counterattack was fierce.



Just one minute into the second half, Kim Young-bin scored the opening goal with a header.



Gangwon continued to press FC Seoul at home, but Hwang Moon-ki's sharp free kick was blocked by FC Seoul's goalkeeper Kang Hyun-moo.



Gangwon held on to their opening goal and won 1-0, moving up to second place with 58 points, pushing Gimcheon Sangmu down.



The point gap with the leading Ulsan is 4 points!



