Gangwon holds off FC Seoul's Lingard to win 1-0, gap with leading Ulsan now 4 points

In soccer, it’s not over until it’s over.

In K League, with Ulsan in the lead, Gangwon narrowed the point gap with the leading team to 4 points by defeating FC Seoul in the first match of the final round.

Let’s take a look at FC Seoul’s star player, Lingard.
He intercepted a defensive mistake and shot a goal!

Goalkeeper Lee Kwang-yeon cleverly blocked it by closing his legs.

Gangwon's counterattack was fierce.

Just one minute into the second half, Kim Young-bin scored the opening goal with a header.

Gangwon continued to press FC Seoul at home, but Hwang Moon-ki's sharp free kick was blocked by FC Seoul's goalkeeper Kang Hyun-moo.

Gangwon held on to their opening goal and won 1-0, moving up to second place with 58 points, pushing Gimcheon Sangmu down.

The point gap with the leading Ulsan is 4 points!

In soccer, it’s not over until it’s over.

In K League, with Ulsan in the lead, Gangwon narrowed the point gap with the leading team to 4 points by defeating FC Seoul in the first match of the final round.

Let’s take a look at FC Seoul’s star player, Lingard.
He intercepted a defensive mistake and shot a goal!

Goalkeeper Lee Kwang-yeon cleverly blocked it by closing his legs.

Gangwon's counterattack was fierce.

Just one minute into the second half, Kim Young-bin scored the opening goal with a header.

Gangwon continued to press FC Seoul at home, but Hwang Moon-ki's sharp free kick was blocked by FC Seoul's goalkeeper Kang Hyun-moo.

Gangwon held on to their opening goal and won 1-0, moving up to second place with 58 points, pushing Gimcheon Sangmu down.

The point gap with the leading Ulsan is 4 points!
