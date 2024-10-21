Legendary match of soccer legends at Sangam World Cup Stadium: 11 attackers vs 11 defenders

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Drogba, Figo, Ferdinand, and Puyol.



Recognized by name, the legendary players gathered in Seoul.



The unique exhibition match, featuring 11 attackers and 11 defenders on each team, ignited the passion of soccer fans.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.



[Report]



Various overseas soccer jerseys can be seen around the Seoul World Cup Stadium.



The excitement of seeing former soccer stars all in one place in Seoul brings soccer fans great anticipation.



[Kim Yeon-seok/Seongbuk-gu, Seoul: "The players I liked since I was young are all coming to Korea, so I wanted to share those memories I had when I was young with my wife."]



[Kim Yu-dan & Kwon Min-jun/Gangnam-gu, Seoul: "I know Figo and Ferdinand. I think it will be an exciting match, a close game with dramatic goals."]



A rare special match where 11 attackers face off against 11 defenders.



With an extravagant lineup that seems like something out of a game, over 64,000 soccer fans filled the Sangam Stadium.



A sharp cross from Pirlo elicited gasps from the crowd.



["Oh~~~~"]



Henry's dribbling past the formidable defenders reminded everyone of his prime days.



Defender Yaya Toure scoring a goal, and the unusual scene of attacker Drogba playing defense, along with Seedorf's long-range wonder goal into an empty net, brought the atmosphere to a peak.



The much-anticipated showdown between attackers and defenders ended with the defenders' team winning, but gathered in one place after a long time, all the players enjoyed the game.



[Dimitar Berbatov: "Unfortunately for us, today the other team was better. But other than that, always having fun to be at an event like this because we see, we play other players."



The star players showed the same passionate competition as they did during their active years, making it a delightful day for long-time soccer fans.



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



