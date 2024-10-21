Australian Hannah Green shatters BMW Ladies Championship tradition as first non-Korean winner

동영상 고정 취소

The only LPGA Tour event held in Korea!



In the BMW Ladies Championship, Australia's Hannah Green has stood tall as the first non-Korean player to win.



Hannah Green is a Karrie Webb Scholarship recipient and has represented Australia as a member of the Karrie Webb Kids program.



In the final round, she showcased her peak performance with 3 birdies and 2 bogeys, finishing at 19 under par, narrowly defeating Celine Boutier by one stroke.



Since its inception in 2019, the tournament has seen continuous victories by Korean golfers or golfers of Korean descent, but Green has broken that tradition. Green expressed that everything has been going well for her since her marriage.



