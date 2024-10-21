[News Today] 4 SMALL MODULAR REACTORS PLAN

입력 2024-10-21





The presidential office confirmed plans for constructing four small modular reactors. It will set to be included in the upcoming 11th Basic Plan for Long-Term Electricity Supply and Demand. The presidential office is calling for the opposition's support on this power supply plan.



The 11th Basic Plan of Long-Term Electricity Supply and Demand to be announced at the end of the year includes the construction of four small modular reactors.



Their output is tantamount to one large nuclear power plant.



The move is aimed at preparing for a surge in power demand due to the proliferation of cutting-edge industries, such as AI data centers.



Small modular reactors do not take long to build and are more cost-effective.

They are also safer than existing large nuclear power plants.



Park Sang-ook / Senior Sec. for Science, Technology (Oct. 20, KBS Sunday Diagnosis Live)

SMRs are a future growth engine that can also generate export revenues, because they can be built entirely in factories.



However, it's still unclear if the opposition bloc, which is against nuclear power expansion, will cooperate.



The basic power supply plan can be finalized by reporting the matter to the National Assembly without holding a vote, but the government's policies can face hurdles if relevant laws are enacted.



The presidential office is once again urging the opposition to cooperate.



Park Sang-ook / Senior Sec. for Science, Technology (Oct. 20, KBS Sunday Diagnosis Live)

When it comes to issues like SMR construction, there should be no political divide.



The top office also said a national committee on the bio-industry will kick off as early as late November following the recent launch of the National Artificial Intelligence Committee.