[News Today] DIASPORIC WORKERS COME HOME

입력 2024.10.21 (16:04)

[LEAD]
Sixty years ago, South Korean coal miners and nurses migrated to Germany to earn foreign currency. Their dedication laid the groundwork for the 'Miracle on the Hangang River.' Of the 20,000 who left, only about 2,000 remain there today. KBS met with some of them who returning to Korea after 30 years.

[REPORT]
Sixty years ago, South Korean coal miners and nurses migrated to West Germany to earn foreign currency.

They remitted most of their earnings to South Korea, which amounted to two percent of the nation's total annual exports.

Some 20 coal miners and nurses sent to Germany at the time have returned to their homeland after 30 years.

Yang Hee-soon/ Ex-Nurse sent to Germany (Aged 78)
It's been 30 years, and I'm overwhelmed with emotion.

Shin Young-soo/ Ex-Coal miner sent to Germany (Aged 86)
I came because I missed Korea so much.

They made a visit to KBS on October 7.

It was to watch the recording of "Golden Oldies," a KBS music program that has helped ease their homesickness.

Soundbytes: I'll miss you. We have crossed mountains and been far away.

Amid their difficult lives, singing along to the beautiful lyrics about home, they are moved to tears by the memories.

Yang Hee-soon/ Ex-Nurse sent to Germany (Aged 78)
Upon arriving at Incheon Airport, I was amazed. Frankfurt Airport pales in comparison.

Kim Dong-gun/ Host, KBS ‘Golden Oldies’
It's all thanks to you. You went that way.We have prepared songs that were the most popular around the time you left.

These warm words bring comfort to their hearts.

They wish that the music show will be staged again in Germany, as it was in 1993 and 2013.

Shin Jeong-hee/ Ex-Nurse sent to Germany (Aged 72)
Thank you for the invitation. Many of us have died and only a few of us remain. A way to make them happy is to stage ‘Golden Oldies’ again in Germany.

KBS / 대표전화 02-781-1000
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

