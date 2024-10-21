News Today

[News Today] K-POP RADIO SHOW IN GERMANY

입력 2024.10.21 (16:06) 수정 2024.10.21 (16:07)

[LEAD]
A German public broadcaster has launched a new radio program dedicated exclusively to K-pop. The show will explore a broad spectrum of Korean culture. We have the details.

[REPORT]
Soundbytes: It's Radio FRITZ with Justin Timpe and Best Music K-pop.

The start of the show is announced in Korean.

Soundbytes:
All the fans of BTS, Seventeen and Stray Kids! Join us!

Familiar songs by BLACKPINK, NewJeans and Psy play one after another.

The host communicates with listeners in real time, chatting with them about Korea.

This K-pop radio show has been launched recently as part of a fall renewal by the radio music channel of the German public broadcaster RBB.

Listeners can tune in online and via a mobile phone app.

Re-runs are available on Germany's number-one public-broadcasting consortium ARD.

The production crew consists of long-time fans of K-pop.

Plans to produce a show dedicated exclusively to K-pop first came about four years ago.

Vincent / Sound engineer, RBB's K-pop radio show
We have a community of K-pop fans. We wanted to produce K-pop show for years, and now our dream has come true. I'm very happy.

The show's production team hopes it will serve as a venue for sharing Korean culture, as interest in K-pop has led to greater interest in Korea.

Justin Timpe / Host, RBB K-pop radio show
This show is like a community of K-pop fans and people who want to know about K-pop. It will showcase not just music, but everything about Korean culture.

It's the first K-pop show to be produced by a German broadcaster.
The two-hour show airs live every other Monday.

