[News Today] COMEDIAN CHO SAE-HO’S WEDDING

입력 2024-10-21 16:08:05 수정 2024-10-21 16:08:32 News Today





[LEAD]

Comedian Cho Sae-ho has officially joined the ranks of married men. Known as a social butterfly in the entertainment industry, his wedding guest list showed a spectacular lineup.



[REPORT]

Cho Sae-ho/ Comedian (KBS '1 Night 2 Days')

These days, I think about wanting to live longer because of you.



Comedian Cho Se-ho sent a tearful video message to his bride on KBS variety show 'One Night Two Days.'



On Sunday, the day the show aired, was also his wedding day.



It was a private ceremony at a hotel in Seoul for Cho and his wife who is nine years younger than him and works in a field outside the entertainment realm.



The wedding was officiated by Jeon Yoo-sung, a legendary comedian and the groom's mentor.



Nam Chang-hee, his partner in many skits and friend of 20 years, hosted the ceremony...



Singers Kim Bum-soo, Gummy and Taeyang performed congratulatory songs.



Actor Lee Dong-wook congratulated the new couple with a special message.



Many celebrity guests were present at the ceremony, including Jo's fellow emcee for a major variety show Yoo Jae-suk as well as comedian Kim Sook and model Joo Woo-jae.



Cho Se-ho expressed thanks via his social media site.



He said that he would never forget his friends and guests at the wedding and added that he will have a great honeymoon.