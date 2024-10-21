[News Today] ROSE-BRUNO MARS SONG TOPS CHARTS

입력 2024-10-21 16:10:59 수정 2024-10-21 16:11:25 News Today





[LEAD]

It seems like almost everyone knows the term Apt. now. 'APT,' a duet by Black Pink's Rosé and Bruno Mars has been the buzz all weekend, and the charts are showing it as well.



[REPORT]

'Apartment Game,' a popular drinking game in Korea, is reborn as a worldwide hit song.



Last Friday, 'APT,' a duet by Black Pink's Rosé and world-famous artist Bruno Mars, was released on music streaming sites in Korea and abroad.



Inspired by a Korean drinking game, this song is winning positive reactions with its witty lyrics and cheerful rhythm.



The song immediately climbed to number three on Spotify's Global Chart.



It also dominated other major music charts around the world.



The music video is just as popular as the song.



The scene where Bruno Mars waves a Korean flag is especially eye-catching.



The video has surpassed 60 million views on YouTube, and has reached no.1 on the trending music list.



The new song was already released as a non-title track in Rosé's solo regular album.



She is to make a comeback on December 6th.