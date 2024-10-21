News Today

[News Today] ROSE-BRUNO MARS SONG TOPS CHARTS

입력 2024.10.21 (16:10) 수정 2024.10.21 (16:11)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
It seems like almost everyone knows the term Apt. now. 'APT,' a duet by Black Pink's Rosé and Bruno Mars has been the buzz all weekend, and the charts are showing it as well.

[REPORT]
'Apartment Game,' a popular drinking game in Korea, is reborn as a worldwide hit song.

Last Friday, 'APT,' a duet by Black Pink's Rosé and world-famous artist Bruno Mars, was released on music streaming sites in Korea and abroad.

Inspired by a Korean drinking game, this song is winning positive reactions with its witty lyrics and cheerful rhythm.

The song immediately climbed to number three on Spotify's Global Chart.

It also dominated other major music charts around the world.

The music video is just as popular as the song.

The scene where Bruno Mars waves a Korean flag is especially eye-catching.

The video has surpassed 60 million views on YouTube, and has reached no.1 on the trending music list.

The new song was already released as a non-title track in Rosé's solo regular album.

She is to make a comeback on December 6th.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] ROSE-BRUNO MARS SONG TOPS CHARTS
    • 입력 2024-10-21 16:10:59
    • 수정2024-10-21 16:11:25
    News Today

[LEAD]
It seems like almost everyone knows the term Apt. now. 'APT,' a duet by Black Pink's Rosé and Bruno Mars has been the buzz all weekend, and the charts are showing it as well.

[REPORT]
'Apartment Game,' a popular drinking game in Korea, is reborn as a worldwide hit song.

Last Friday, 'APT,' a duet by Black Pink's Rosé and world-famous artist Bruno Mars, was released on music streaming sites in Korea and abroad.

Inspired by a Korean drinking game, this song is winning positive reactions with its witty lyrics and cheerful rhythm.

The song immediately climbed to number three on Spotify's Global Chart.

It also dominated other major music charts around the world.

The music video is just as popular as the song.

The scene where Bruno Mars waves a Korean flag is especially eye-catching.

The video has surpassed 60 million views on YouTube, and has reached no.1 on the trending music list.

The new song was already released as a non-title track in Rosé's solo regular album.

She is to make a comeback on December 6th.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 윤 대통령-한동훈 대표, 용산 대통령실서 면담 시작

[속보] 윤 대통령-한동훈 대표, 용산 대통령실서 면담 시작

[단독] “피폭과 교통사고의 <br>공통점은?”…삼성 중대재해 판단 근거 봤더니

[단독] “피폭과 교통사고의 공통점은?”…삼성 중대재해 판단 근거 봤더니
인천 공장 화재 오늘 현장 감식 …“발화 지점 집중 조사”

인천 공장 화재 오늘 현장 감식 …“발화 지점 집중 조사”
대한노인회장 “노인연령 65세→75세 조정 정부에 건의”

대한노인회장 “노인연령 65세→75세 조정 정부에 건의”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.