One-on-one meeting focuses on First Lady, but Han receives no clear answer; opposition calls it unproductive

[Anchor]



Today (10.21), the focus of attention during the meeting was whether a solution regarding Kim Keon-hee would be presented.



However, it seems that PPP Leader Han did not receive a specific answer from President Yoon.



The opposition party immediately criticized the meeting as unproductive.



Kim Cheong-yun reports.



[Report]



The request for a one-on-one meeting with President Yoon by the People Power Party's Leader Han Dong-hoon was made public at the end of last month.



Despite the negative response from the presidential office regarding the one-on-one meeting, Mr. Han continued to request it, and it was only after nearly a month that a half-meeting with Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk was arranged.



However, no clear solution regarding the key issue of First lady Kim Keon-hee emerged from the hard-won meeting.



Immediately after the meeting, Mrs. Han returned home, and his Chief of Staff, who did not attend the meeting, held a briefing instead.



[Park Jeong-ha/Chief of Staff to the People Power Party Leader: "(What do you think the President accepted from Mr. Han's requests?) I did not attend today's meeting, and since I received Mr. Han's verbal account, I am unable to answer your question."]



For Mrs. Han, who has consistently demanded the suspension of Kim Keon-hee's public activities and a personnel reshuffle in the presidential office, this is undoubtedly a disappointing outcome.



The opposition party stated that they would push for the 'Kim Keon-hee Special Prosecution Act' more vigorously, calling the meeting 'unproductive'.



[Jo Seoung-lae/Senior Spokesperson for the Democratic Party: "Until now, it was a time waiting for President Yoon Suk-yeol and Kim Keon-hee's decision, but now it is time for Leader Han Dong-hoon to make a decision."]



Whether the conflict within the party and government will escalate or be resolved remains a concern for the ruling party, which has not issued an official comment.



Attention is focused on the presidential office's response moving forward.



President Yoon is reportedly considering ways to express his stance on national issues around the 10th of next month, which marks the midpoint of his term.



KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



