President Yoon, ruling party leader hold meeting amid party tensions

[Anchor]

Hello everyone?

This is KBS News at 9 PM on Oct. 21.

I will be your host in place of anchor Park Jang-beom, who is on vacation.

Here’s the first story.

President Yoon Suk-yeol and People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon held a meeting at the Yongsan Presidential Office.

During the meeting, Han proposed three requests, including the suspension of First Lady Kim Geon-hee's public activities, to address the controversy surrounding her.

Lee Hyun-jun reports.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk-yeol shakes hands with People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon.

The meeting started with bright faces.

They met about 25 minutes later than scheduled, and President Yoon apologized, citing diplomatic commitments.

[Yoon Suk-yeol: "I had a phone call with the NATO Secretary General, and the UK Foreign Secretary is visiting us..."]

After a 10-minute walk, President Yoon and Leader Han began their main discussion.

The conversation lasted about 70 minutes, with Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk, during which Han suggested bold changes and reforms.

He requested three specific matters related to First Lady Kim Geon-hee.

[Park Jeong-ha/Chief of Staff to the People Power Party Leader: "We discussed the need for personnel renewal in the presidential office, explanations and resolutions regarding the allegations of suspending public activities, and the necessity of appointing a special inspector..."]

This means "there is a need to proactively resolve burdensome issues to drive the momentum for reform."

He also emphasized the necessity for the swift launch of a bipartisan legislative consultative body and expressed support for various government reform policies and foreign security policies.

The presidential office refrained from making specific comments about the meeting's outcomes.

However, a presidential office official explained, "We had a candid conversation," adding, "We agreed that the ruling party and the government should unite to prevent constitutional violations and ensure the government's success."

This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.

