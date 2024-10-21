President Yoon, ruling party leader hold meeting amid party tensions

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Hello everyone?



This is KBS News at 9 PM on Oct. 21.



I will be your host in place of anchor Park Jang-beom, who is on vacation.



Here’s the first story.



President Yoon Suk-yeol and People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon held a meeting at the Yongsan Presidential Office.



During the meeting, Han proposed three requests, including the suspension of First Lady Kim Geon-hee's public activities, to address the controversy surrounding her.



Lee Hyun-jun reports.



[Report]



President Yoon Suk-yeol shakes hands with People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon.



The meeting started with bright faces.



They met about 25 minutes later than scheduled, and President Yoon apologized, citing diplomatic commitments.



[Yoon Suk-yeol: "I had a phone call with the NATO Secretary General, and the UK Foreign Secretary is visiting us..."]



After a 10-minute walk, President Yoon and Leader Han began their main discussion.



The conversation lasted about 70 minutes, with Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk, during which Han suggested bold changes and reforms.



He requested three specific matters related to First Lady Kim Geon-hee.



[Park Jeong-ha/Chief of Staff to the People Power Party Leader: "We discussed the need for personnel renewal in the presidential office, explanations and resolutions regarding the allegations of suspending public activities, and the necessity of appointing a special inspector..."]



This means "there is a need to proactively resolve burdensome issues to drive the momentum for reform."



He also emphasized the necessity for the swift launch of a bipartisan legislative consultative body and expressed support for various government reform policies and foreign security policies.



The presidential office refrained from making specific comments about the meeting's outcomes.



However, a presidential office official explained, "We had a candid conversation," adding, "We agreed that the ruling party and the government should unite to prevent constitutional violations and ensure the government's success."



This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!