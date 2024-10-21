President Yoon, ruling party leader hold meeting amid party tensions
Hello everyone?
This is KBS News at 9 PM on Oct. 21.
I will be your host in place of anchor Park Jang-beom, who is on vacation.
Here’s the first story.
President Yoon Suk-yeol and People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon held a meeting at the Yongsan Presidential Office.
During the meeting, Han proposed three requests, including the suspension of First Lady Kim Geon-hee's public activities, to address the controversy surrounding her.
Lee Hyun-jun reports.
[Report]
President Yoon Suk-yeol shakes hands with People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon.
The meeting started with bright faces.
They met about 25 minutes later than scheduled, and President Yoon apologized, citing diplomatic commitments.
[Yoon Suk-yeol: "I had a phone call with the NATO Secretary General, and the UK Foreign Secretary is visiting us..."]
After a 10-minute walk, President Yoon and Leader Han began their main discussion.
The conversation lasted about 70 minutes, with Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk, during which Han suggested bold changes and reforms.
He requested three specific matters related to First Lady Kim Geon-hee.
[Park Jeong-ha/Chief of Staff to the People Power Party Leader: "We discussed the need for personnel renewal in the presidential office, explanations and resolutions regarding the allegations of suspending public activities, and the necessity of appointing a special inspector..."]
This means "there is a need to proactively resolve burdensome issues to drive the momentum for reform."
He also emphasized the necessity for the swift launch of a bipartisan legislative consultative body and expressed support for various government reform policies and foreign security policies.
The presidential office refrained from making specific comments about the meeting's outcomes.
However, a presidential office official explained, "We had a candid conversation," adding, "We agreed that the ruling party and the government should unite to prevent constitutional violations and ensure the government's success."
This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.
입력 2024-10-21 23:55:28
