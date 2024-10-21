News 9

Russia remains vague on N. Korean troop deployment

입력 2024.10.21 (23:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As the circumstances surrounding the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia become clearer, Russian authorities have released an official stance.

They did not provide a definitive position on the deployment, stating in an ambiguous way that "there is a lot of contradictory information."

This has been analyzed as a vague security strategy that causes confusion in the international community.

Lee Hwa-jin reports.

[Report]

Russia's position was neither an acknowledgment nor a denial.

They mentioned that there is a lot of contradictory information regarding the deployment of North Korean troops.

[Dmitry Peskov/Kremlin Spokesperson: "Korean people assert one thing. The U.S. Department of Defense says it has not confirmed these claims. So there is a lot of contradictory information..."]

This response is different from their firm dismissal of the deployment rumors on Oct. 10.

[Dmitry Peskov/Kremlin Spokesperson/Oct. 10: "(Is the DPRK military really being deployed? What is the purpose?) The deployment rumors seem to be fake news."]

He added that cooperation with the North does not target third countries, so there is no need for concern, and they will continue comprehensive cooperation.

It seems that they are trying to gain an information advantage through a 'vague' stance amid international interest surrounding the U.S. and South Korea regarding the North's troop deployment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has presented evidence of the deployment, argued that the international community must respond more decisively to North Korea.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "If the DPRK becomes skilled in modern warfare, unfortunately, instability and threats could increase significantly."]

Ukrainian media reported that Russian authorities have detained 18 North Korean soldiers who had deserted from operations in Russian territory.

Previously, it was reported that the North's soldiers had deserted their units near the fierce battle area in Kursk Oblast.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin made an unannounced visit to Kyiv, Ukraine.

Given that the U.S. has been cautious regarding deployment rumors, attention is focused on what position they will present to the international community during this visit.

KBS News, Lee Hwa-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Russia remains vague on N. Korean troop deployment
    • 입력 2024-10-21 23:55:29
    News 9
[Anchor]

As the circumstances surrounding the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia become clearer, Russian authorities have released an official stance.

They did not provide a definitive position on the deployment, stating in an ambiguous way that "there is a lot of contradictory information."

This has been analyzed as a vague security strategy that causes confusion in the international community.

Lee Hwa-jin reports.

[Report]

Russia's position was neither an acknowledgment nor a denial.

They mentioned that there is a lot of contradictory information regarding the deployment of North Korean troops.

[Dmitry Peskov/Kremlin Spokesperson: "Korean people assert one thing. The U.S. Department of Defense says it has not confirmed these claims. So there is a lot of contradictory information..."]

This response is different from their firm dismissal of the deployment rumors on Oct. 10.

[Dmitry Peskov/Kremlin Spokesperson/Oct. 10: "(Is the DPRK military really being deployed? What is the purpose?) The deployment rumors seem to be fake news."]

He added that cooperation with the North does not target third countries, so there is no need for concern, and they will continue comprehensive cooperation.

It seems that they are trying to gain an information advantage through a 'vague' stance amid international interest surrounding the U.S. and South Korea regarding the North's troop deployment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has presented evidence of the deployment, argued that the international community must respond more decisively to North Korea.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "If the DPRK becomes skilled in modern warfare, unfortunately, instability and threats could increase significantly."]

Ukrainian media reported that Russian authorities have detained 18 North Korean soldiers who had deserted from operations in Russian territory.

Previously, it was reported that the North's soldiers had deserted their units near the fierce battle area in Kursk Oblast.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin made an unannounced visit to Kyiv, Ukraine.

Given that the U.S. has been cautious regarding deployment rumors, attention is focused on what position they will present to the international community during this visit.

KBS News, Lee Hwa-jin.
이화진
이화진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 한동훈 “김 여사 대외 활동 중단 등 요청”…<br>대통령 “이미 자제 중·인적쇄신은 의혹 확인돼야”

[단독] 한동훈 “김 여사 대외 활동 중단 등 요청”…대통령 “이미 자제 중·인적쇄신은 의혹 확인돼야”
김 여사 동행명령 불발…<br>‘망신주기’ ‘불기소 부당’ 공방

김 여사 동행명령 불발…‘망신주기’ ‘불기소 부당’ 공방
러 “북한군 파병 보도, 상충하는 정보 많아”…의도는?

러 “북한군 파병 보도, 상충하는 정보 많아”…의도는?
윤 대통령, 나토 사무총장과 통화…“북 파병, 결코 좌시 안 해”

윤 대통령, 나토 사무총장과 통화…“북 파병, 결코 좌시 안 해”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.