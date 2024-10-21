Russia remains vague on N. Korean troop deployment

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As the circumstances surrounding the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia become clearer, Russian authorities have released an official stance.



They did not provide a definitive position on the deployment, stating in an ambiguous way that "there is a lot of contradictory information."



This has been analyzed as a vague security strategy that causes confusion in the international community.



Lee Hwa-jin reports.



[Report]



Russia's position was neither an acknowledgment nor a denial.



They mentioned that there is a lot of contradictory information regarding the deployment of North Korean troops.



[Dmitry Peskov/Kremlin Spokesperson: "Korean people assert one thing. The U.S. Department of Defense says it has not confirmed these claims. So there is a lot of contradictory information..."]



This response is different from their firm dismissal of the deployment rumors on Oct. 10.



[Dmitry Peskov/Kremlin Spokesperson/Oct. 10: "(Is the DPRK military really being deployed? What is the purpose?) The deployment rumors seem to be fake news."]



He added that cooperation with the North does not target third countries, so there is no need for concern, and they will continue comprehensive cooperation.



It seems that they are trying to gain an information advantage through a 'vague' stance amid international interest surrounding the U.S. and South Korea regarding the North's troop deployment.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has presented evidence of the deployment, argued that the international community must respond more decisively to North Korea.



[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "If the DPRK becomes skilled in modern warfare, unfortunately, instability and threats could increase significantly."]



Ukrainian media reported that Russian authorities have detained 18 North Korean soldiers who had deserted from operations in Russian territory.



Previously, it was reported that the North's soldiers had deserted their units near the fierce battle area in Kursk Oblast.



Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin made an unannounced visit to Kyiv, Ukraine.



Given that the U.S. has been cautious regarding deployment rumors, attention is focused on what position they will present to the international community during this visit.



KBS News, Lee Hwa-jin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!