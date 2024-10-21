S. Korea issues warning against deployment of N. Korean troops in Ukraine war

동영상 고정 취소

Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Kim Hong-kyun summoned the Russian ambassador today (10.21) to issue a warning regarding the deployment of North Korean troops in the Ukraine war.



Vice Minister Kim conveyed the South Korean government's serious stance on the recent deployment of North Korean forces to Russia by calling in Russian Ambassador to South Korea, Zinoviev, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and strongly urged the immediate withdrawal of North Korean troops and the cessation of related cooperation.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!