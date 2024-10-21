S. Korea issues warning against deployment of N. Korean troops in Ukraine war
Vice Minister Kim conveyed the South Korean government's serious stance on the recent deployment of North Korean forces to Russia by calling in Russian Ambassador to South Korea, Zinoviev, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and strongly urged the immediate withdrawal of North Korean troops and the cessation of related cooperation.
