[Exclusive] Tensions in Europe over N. Korea's troop deployment; UK Foreign Secretary says “We must fight together”

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The news of North Korea's troop deployment to Russia has put Europe on high alert.



The British Foreign Secretary, who is visiting South Korea, stated that the security of Europe and Northeast Asia is effectively intertwined, as seen in this deployment, and emphasized that it is time to fight together against authoritarian regimes.



Reporter Kim Kyung-jin conducted an exclusive interview.



[Report]



Following the transfer of over 13,000 containers of North Korea's lethal weapons, including shells and missiles, to Russia, the reality of a large-scale deployment of elite troops has heightened Europe's vigilance.



David Lammy, the British Foreign Secretary visiting South Korea, stated that North Korea's troop deployment is a clear example proving that the security of Europe and Asia is interconnected.



[David Lammy/British Foreign Secretary: "It is extremely serious and extremely worrying to see this growing alliance between Russia and the DPRK. We should not see the Euro-Atlantic as sort of separate from the Indo-Pacific."]



He emphasized that the UK is pouring trillions of won into ensuring Ukraine's victory and that we must fight together against authoritarian regimes that seek to destroy democracy.



He also mentioned that during his visit to China before coming to South Korea, he warned China to distance itself from Russia and North Korea.



[David Lammy/British Foreign Secretary: "I cautioned and warned China about throwing their lot in with Putin and with the DPRK."]



He further stated that sanctions are a very important tool in countering the North Korea-Russia alliance and highlighted the significance of the newly established multilateral North Korea sanctions monitoring mechanism, MSMT.



This is KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!