News 9

Rain and cold wave forecast nationwide

입력 2024.10.21 (23:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (10.21), the morning temperature in Seoul dropped below 10 degrees, marking the lowest so far this autumn.

Tomorrow (10.22), autumn rain is forecasted nationwide, and it is expected to get even colder after the rain stops.

This is a report by meteorological specialist Kim Min-kyung.

[Report]

The city is deepening in autumn colors.

With the chilly weather, warm roasted chestnuts have appeared, and citizens are dressing much thicker.

Today's morning temperature in Seoul dropped to 9.7 degrees, the lowest this autumn.

[Woo Soon-ok / Anyang, Gyeonggi Province: "It was cold this morning. So I wore a winter hat and a jacket, and it feels warm and nice."]

Rain clouds are moving in from the south again.

The rain currently falling in Jeju and various southern regions will expand nationwide tomorrow.

In particular, from early tomorrow morning, strong rain of around 30mm per hour, accompanied by gusts and thunder, is expected in Jeju, Yeongnam, and various parts of Jeollanam-do.

The expected rainfall is over 100mm in Jeju and the southern coast, 30 to 80mm in Yeongnam and Jeollanam-do, and about 10 to 60mm in the metropolitan area and other parts of the country.

The rain will mostly stop by early Wednesday (10.23), but a strong cold wave will follow.

As cold air with a temperature of minus 25 degrees or lower at 5km altitude moves south, it is expected to significantly drop temperatures along with cold winds.

[Noh Yu-jin / Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "In particular, very strong winds are expected along the west coast, east coast, and Gangwon Yeongdong from the night of Tuesday, the 22nd, to the early morning of Wednesday, the 23rd, as cold air moves south from the northwest, increasing the density difference."]

On Thursday, the morning temperature in Seoul is expected to drop to 7 degrees, with inland areas recording morning temperatures around 5 degrees.

The cold will ease from Thursday afternoon, but frost is expected in inland areas, and there may be places where water freezes, so caution is needed in managing crops.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Rain and cold wave forecast nationwide
    • 입력 2024-10-21 23:55:31
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (10.21), the morning temperature in Seoul dropped below 10 degrees, marking the lowest so far this autumn.

Tomorrow (10.22), autumn rain is forecasted nationwide, and it is expected to get even colder after the rain stops.

This is a report by meteorological specialist Kim Min-kyung.

[Report]

The city is deepening in autumn colors.

With the chilly weather, warm roasted chestnuts have appeared, and citizens are dressing much thicker.

Today's morning temperature in Seoul dropped to 9.7 degrees, the lowest this autumn.

[Woo Soon-ok / Anyang, Gyeonggi Province: "It was cold this morning. So I wore a winter hat and a jacket, and it feels warm and nice."]

Rain clouds are moving in from the south again.

The rain currently falling in Jeju and various southern regions will expand nationwide tomorrow.

In particular, from early tomorrow morning, strong rain of around 30mm per hour, accompanied by gusts and thunder, is expected in Jeju, Yeongnam, and various parts of Jeollanam-do.

The expected rainfall is over 100mm in Jeju and the southern coast, 30 to 80mm in Yeongnam and Jeollanam-do, and about 10 to 60mm in the metropolitan area and other parts of the country.

The rain will mostly stop by early Wednesday (10.23), but a strong cold wave will follow.

As cold air with a temperature of minus 25 degrees or lower at 5km altitude moves south, it is expected to significantly drop temperatures along with cold winds.

[Noh Yu-jin / Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "In particular, very strong winds are expected along the west coast, east coast, and Gangwon Yeongdong from the night of Tuesday, the 22nd, to the early morning of Wednesday, the 23rd, as cold air moves south from the northwest, increasing the density difference."]

On Thursday, the morning temperature in Seoul is expected to drop to 7 degrees, with inland areas recording morning temperatures around 5 degrees.

The cold will ease from Thursday afternoon, but frost is expected in inland areas, and there may be places where water freezes, so caution is needed in managing crops.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.
김민경
김민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 한동훈 “김 여사 대외 활동 중단 등 요청”…<br>대통령 “이미 자제 중·인적쇄신은 의혹 확인돼야”

[단독] 한동훈 “김 여사 대외 활동 중단 등 요청”…대통령 “이미 자제 중·인적쇄신은 의혹 확인돼야”
김 여사 동행명령 불발…<br>‘망신주기’ ‘불기소 부당’ 공방

김 여사 동행명령 불발…‘망신주기’ ‘불기소 부당’ 공방
러 “북한군 파병 보도, 상충하는 정보 많아”…의도는?

러 “북한군 파병 보도, 상충하는 정보 많아”…의도는?
윤 대통령, 나토 사무총장과 통화…“북 파병, 결코 좌시 안 해”

윤 대통령, 나토 사무총장과 통화…“북 파병, 결코 좌시 안 해”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.