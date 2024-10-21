Rain and cold wave forecast nationwide

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (10.21), the morning temperature in Seoul dropped below 10 degrees, marking the lowest so far this autumn.



Tomorrow (10.22), autumn rain is forecasted nationwide, and it is expected to get even colder after the rain stops.



This is a report by meteorological specialist Kim Min-kyung.



[Report]



The city is deepening in autumn colors.



With the chilly weather, warm roasted chestnuts have appeared, and citizens are dressing much thicker.



Today's morning temperature in Seoul dropped to 9.7 degrees, the lowest this autumn.



[Woo Soon-ok / Anyang, Gyeonggi Province: "It was cold this morning. So I wore a winter hat and a jacket, and it feels warm and nice."]



Rain clouds are moving in from the south again.



The rain currently falling in Jeju and various southern regions will expand nationwide tomorrow.



In particular, from early tomorrow morning, strong rain of around 30mm per hour, accompanied by gusts and thunder, is expected in Jeju, Yeongnam, and various parts of Jeollanam-do.



The expected rainfall is over 100mm in Jeju and the southern coast, 30 to 80mm in Yeongnam and Jeollanam-do, and about 10 to 60mm in the metropolitan area and other parts of the country.



The rain will mostly stop by early Wednesday (10.23), but a strong cold wave will follow.



As cold air with a temperature of minus 25 degrees or lower at 5km altitude moves south, it is expected to significantly drop temperatures along with cold winds.



[Noh Yu-jin / Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "In particular, very strong winds are expected along the west coast, east coast, and Gangwon Yeongdong from the night of Tuesday, the 22nd, to the early morning of Wednesday, the 23rd, as cold air moves south from the northwest, increasing the density difference."]



On Thursday, the morning temperature in Seoul is expected to drop to 7 degrees, with inland areas recording morning temperatures around 5 degrees.



The cold will ease from Thursday afternoon, but frost is expected in inland areas, and there may be places where water freezes, so caution is needed in managing crops.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.



