Fire and construction accidents strike Gyeonggi Province and Seoul

[Anchor]



Today (10.21), a fire broke out at a bag manufacturing factory in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province, injuring one employee who was working at the time.



At a construction site in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, construction equipment collapsed and struck the exterior wall of an apartment building.



This is a report by reporter Kim Bo-dam.



[Report]



Flames are rising from the factory building, and black smoke is covering the sky.



Around 3:30 PM today, a fire broke out at a bag manufacturing factory in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province.



One factory employee suffered burns on their arm due to the fire.



Fortunately, the large flames were brought under control after an hour and a half, preventing the fire from spreading to the adjacent villa.



Construction equipment has collapsed against the exterior wall of the apartment.



Around 10 AM today, a 'drilling machine' collapsed at a construction site in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul.



The 'drilling machine' is a construction device used to penetrate the ground, and the impact of the accident caused significant damage, creating holes in the apartment's exterior wall.



[Witness/Voice Altered: "It felt like an earthquake or something, like a missile hit. There was a huge shock, and the house shook a bit. The wall has holes in it now."]



The police plan to investigate the exact circumstances of the accident once the removal of the drilling machine is completed.



Around 12:30 PM today, a fire broke out in a van parked at the Seoul Grand Park parking lot in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, and was extinguished in 20 minutes.



There were no casualties from this fire, but two vehicles were burned as the fire spread.



This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.



