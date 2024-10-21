News 9

Police resources wasted wrestling with intoxicated, disorderly individuals

[Anchor]

Today (10.21) is Police Day.

Police resources that should be used for public safety and order are being wasted on responding to alcohol-related violence.

Reporter Lee Ja-hyun has investigated the reality of intoxicated individuals who verbally and physically assault police officers.

[Report]

At a police station in Cheongju, Chungbuk Province, where many bars are located nearby.

As soon as night falls, emergency calls start coming in.

The reports consistently mention that intoxicated individuals are causing disturbances.

[Caller/voice altered: "It's not that they're lying on the stairs of the building. But they're falling over and shouting...."]

Upon arrival at the scene, a man is sitting in front of a store.

He stumbles to his feet and starts hurling insults at the police.

["(No, XX!) No, please don't curse...."]

Unable to maintain his balance, he collapses to the ground.

It is only when a family member arrives after being contacted that he is finally managed.

[Moon Seong-hwan/Sergeant, Cheongju Heungdeok Police Station: "At the scene, we deal with the intoxicated person, and over the phone, we plead with the family to please come and take them away, which is really a ridiculous situation."]

At another reported scene, an intoxicated man assaulted a passing middle school student.

[Victim student/voice altered: "Suddenly, he kicked my bicycle and grabbed me by the collar and wouldn't let go. I got grabbed by the collar and hit in the ribs...."]

Even when asked to show identification, he stubbornly refuses.

[Police officer on the scene: "(The victim) said he was assaulted, so if we can't confirm your identity, you could be arrested on the spot."]

Eventually, he engages in a physical struggle with the police while cursing.

[Intoxicated person/voice altered: "Did I cause any harm to the police? I told the police not to do that."]

As the chaos continues, he is ultimately taken into custody as a suspect in a crime in progress.

["I am arresting you for assault. (I didn't do anything wrong. XX!)"]

This is the entertainment district right in front of the police station.

As evening approaches, reports related to intoxicated individuals flood in here.

The workload for frontline police officers is increasing.

Reports of intoxicated individuals causing disturbances, often in a state of unconsciousness, approach one million nationwide each year.

["Please arrest me. I want to be arrested. XXX."]

Urgent measures are needed to prevent police resources from being wasted on handling intoxicated individuals.

This is K, Lee Ja-hyun, reporting from the scene.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.