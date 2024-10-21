News 9

Police officer causes crash in Chuncheon, seriously injuring pedestrian

입력 2024.10.21 (23:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (10.21), in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, a passenger car running down a slope crashed onto the sidewalk, seriously injuring a pedestrian in their 70s.

The driver of the accident was a police officer, who stated that they caused the accident due to poor health.

Lee Cheong-cho reports.

[Report]

A black passenger car suddenly changes direction in the middle of an intersection.

It then rushes onto the sidewalk, hitting people waiting at the crosswalk.

Among the two people standing together, a man barely managed to dodge, but a woman in her 70s could not escape and was seriously injured.

[Emergency responder/voice altered: "She complained of pain on the left side of her ribs. She was conscious, but initially, her consciousness was not very clear."]

The vehicle making a left turn from the downhill road behind me hit a pedestrian standing on the sidewalk and stopped right here.

Oil stains and deep marks from the accident remain intact on the pavement.

There was a structure at the accident site to prevent vehicles from entering the sidewalk, but it could not stop the speeding car.

The person driving the accident vehicle is an active police officer from the Gangwon Provincial Police Agency.

It has been confirmed that they went out for personal errands during work hours and caused the accident.

They were not under the influence of alcohol and stated in the police investigation that they caused the accident due to their recent poor health.

[Accident investigation officer/voice altered: "It's a person with health issues, and they shouldn't be driving. Their foot probably slipped, and instead of slowing down, it seems they accelerated."]

The police have registered the officer as a suspect for violating the Special Act on Traffic Accident Handling and are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

This is KBS News, Lee Cheong-cho.

