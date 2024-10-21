Factory in ruins as nearby merchants feel hopeless about recovery

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A site inspection to determine the cause of the factory fire in Incheon that occurred yesterday (10.20) was conducted today (10.21).



Factory officials who lost their workplaces and nearby merchants also came to the site today to express their difficulties in recovering from the damage.



Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has the story.



[Report]



Fierce flames and clouds of smoke engulfed the factory.



Firefighting helicopters continuously sprayed water, but the flames consumed various parts of the factory.



The fire spread to nearby factories and shops, driven by strong winds.



Police and firefighting authorities are currently conducting a site inspection at the fire scene.



The factory building is left with only its skeleton, and the floor is filled with debris.



This is the site of the fire.



As the flames spread eastward, over 30 nearby factory buildings were burned.



It’s a situation where not only operations are impossible, but even fire recovery is proving to be difficult, leading to deep sighs.



[Mr. Kim/CEO of the affected manufacturing company: "We have a lot of orders right now, and that’s what worries me. We need to recover quickly to be able to work and make a living."]



The damage is not limited to the factory.



A restaurant near the fire scene.



The kitchen has literally become a wreck, and all the food has been rendered unusable.



["The remaining side dishes. These are pickled side dishes."]



The tableware is piled high with black ash.



[Yang Jeong-sook/Owner of the fire-affected restaurant: "About 200 factory workers come here to eat every day. I can't see how I can make a living right now... I can only shed tears."]



A warehouse that contained over 200 tons of kimchi has disappeared without a trace.



[Choi Young-jun/Employee of the fire-affected distribution company: "We were in a situation where we had to deliver the orders we received... We are facing business losses."]



The fire initially started at a machine factory.



Police and firefighting authorities conducted a site inspection for about three hours today and are focusing on how the fire started in this factory.



In particular, they are concentrating on identifying the cause of ignition based on the fact that the initial fire broke out in the office, not the machine shop.



This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!