News 9

30 years after Seongsu Bridge collapse, blind spots remain

입력 2024.10.21 (23:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

It has been 30 years since the collapse of the Seongsu Bridge, and overall safety management of bridges has been strengthened.

In the case of Han River bridges, periodic inspections and online monitoring systems have been established to prevent accidents.

However, there are still many aging bridges nationwide, and concerns about blind spots remain.

Shin Bang-sil reports.

[Report]

The Seongsu Bridge collapse led to the enactment of a special law.

Periodic safety assessments and inspections of bridges have become mandatory.

Currently, Han River bridges undergo regular inspections twice a year and more than five spot checks annually.

Safety devices have also been reinforced.

An online monitoring system that observes temperature, wind speed, and the bridge's deflection or vibration in real-time has been established for 15 Han River bridges along with CCTV.

[Yoo Hyun-sun/Head of the Special Bridge Team, Seoul Disaster Safety Office: "When risky data comes in, it goes to the central server. If there is a risk of collapse, we have a system in place to control traffic and inform citizens..."]

Preventive barriers against bridge collapse in the worst-case scenario have also been installed.

These barriers prevent immediate falling even if the bridge breaks.

While safety management of bridges has generally improved following the Seongsu Bridge collapse, blind spots still exist.

In April last year, the pedestrian path of the Jeongja Bridge in Bundang collapsed, resulting in two casualties.

Government investigations revealed signs of poor maintenance.

[Jeong Chang-sam/Professor, Department of Smart Construction Disaster Prevention, Induk University/KBS Disaster Broadcasting Expert: "Facilities managed by local governments with insufficient budgets or specialized personnel are more likely to experience accidents. It seems necessary to invest more in budget and personnel to maintain and manage these facilities."]

Experts emphasize that the number of aging bridges nationwide has increased over the past 30 years, highlighting the need for thorough management and inspections.

This is Shin Bang-sil from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • 30 years after Seongsu Bridge collapse, blind spots remain
    • 입력 2024-10-21 23:55:33
    News 9
[Anchor]

It has been 30 years since the collapse of the Seongsu Bridge, and overall safety management of bridges has been strengthened.

In the case of Han River bridges, periodic inspections and online monitoring systems have been established to prevent accidents.

However, there are still many aging bridges nationwide, and concerns about blind spots remain.

Shin Bang-sil reports.

[Report]

The Seongsu Bridge collapse led to the enactment of a special law.

Periodic safety assessments and inspections of bridges have become mandatory.

Currently, Han River bridges undergo regular inspections twice a year and more than five spot checks annually.

Safety devices have also been reinforced.

An online monitoring system that observes temperature, wind speed, and the bridge's deflection or vibration in real-time has been established for 15 Han River bridges along with CCTV.

[Yoo Hyun-sun/Head of the Special Bridge Team, Seoul Disaster Safety Office: "When risky data comes in, it goes to the central server. If there is a risk of collapse, we have a system in place to control traffic and inform citizens..."]

Preventive barriers against bridge collapse in the worst-case scenario have also been installed.

These barriers prevent immediate falling even if the bridge breaks.

While safety management of bridges has generally improved following the Seongsu Bridge collapse, blind spots still exist.

In April last year, the pedestrian path of the Jeongja Bridge in Bundang collapsed, resulting in two casualties.

Government investigations revealed signs of poor maintenance.

[Jeong Chang-sam/Professor, Department of Smart Construction Disaster Prevention, Induk University/KBS Disaster Broadcasting Expert: "Facilities managed by local governments with insufficient budgets or specialized personnel are more likely to experience accidents. It seems necessary to invest more in budget and personnel to maintain and manage these facilities."]

Experts emphasize that the number of aging bridges nationwide has increased over the past 30 years, highlighting the need for thorough management and inspections.

This is Shin Bang-sil from KBS News.
신방실
신방실 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 한동훈 “김 여사 대외 활동 중단 등 요청”…<br>대통령 “이미 자제 중·인적쇄신은 의혹 확인돼야”

[단독] 한동훈 “김 여사 대외 활동 중단 등 요청”…대통령 “이미 자제 중·인적쇄신은 의혹 확인돼야”
김 여사 동행명령 불발…<br>‘망신주기’ ‘불기소 부당’ 공방

김 여사 동행명령 불발…‘망신주기’ ‘불기소 부당’ 공방
러 “북한군 파병 보도, 상충하는 정보 많아”…의도는?

러 “북한군 파병 보도, 상충하는 정보 많아”…의도는?
윤 대통령, 나토 사무총장과 통화…“북 파병, 결코 좌시 안 해”

윤 대통령, 나토 사무총장과 통화…“북 파병, 결코 좌시 안 해”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.