30th anniversary memorial service for Seongsu Bridge disaster

[Anchor]

Today (10.21) marks exactly 30 years since the collapse of the Seongsu Bridge in Seoul.

It was an incident that sounded the alarm on safety negligence.

Three decades have passed, but the wounds of the bereaved families have not healed.

Today, a joint memorial service was held for the 30th anniversary.

Kim Min-kyung reports.

[Report]

[KBS 9 PM News/Oct. 21, 1994: "This morning, the Seongsu Bridge was the very site of a major disaster."]

The Seongsu Bridge collapse took the lives of 32 individuals heading to school and work in an instant.

Poor construction and negligent safety management left a stigma of being a 'disaster republic.'

Now, 30 years have passed.

In front of the memorial stone, white chrysanthemums were offered to soothe the spirits of the deceased.

Even now, every October, the hearts of those left behind are filled with deep sorrow.

[Kim Yang-soo/President of the Seongsu Bridge Collapse Victims' Families Association: "Even as time passes, I still cannot walk this path. The sadness just pours out..."]

To honor the seniors who were victims on their way to school, the juniors also gathered their thoughts.

[Kim Min-yoon/Student Council President of Muhak Girls' High School: "You convey words of a deeper and clearer soul than those who are alive."]

The bereaved families voiced that the sacrifices should not be in vain and that a safer society must be created.

[Kim Hak-yoon/Seongsu Bridge Collapse victim's Family: "In front of the noble sacrifice of the thirty-two, I hope that no accidents like the Seongsu Bridge will happen again..."]

The bereaved families also requested the relocation of the memorial tower, stating that it is currently hard to see and access.

The Seoul City government stated that relocating the memorial tower is difficult, but they will enhance traffic safety facilities, such as installing pedestrian safety guiding lights.

KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.

