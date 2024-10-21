Rising food prices force gimbap shops to close

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, the rising prices of food ingredients have been impacting the restaurant industry.



In particular, establishments selling gimbap, known for being a simple and hearty meal, are closing down one after another.



Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu has the story.



[Report]



The interior of a restaurant with a sign saying 'Instant Gimbap Specialty' is dark and empty.



The owner closed the shop last month after operating it for 10 years.



The main reason was the burden from rising food ingredient prices.



[Seo In-won/Former Gimbap Shop Owner: "The prices of ingredients have risen too much. I've never lost money running this business. I’m exhausted to the point of getting sick."]



The price of seaweed, a key ingredient in gimbap, has risen by about 29% compared to the beginning of this year, while the prices of major ingredients like spinach and carrots have increased by 225% and 121%, respectively.



Gimbap, known for being cheap and convenient, is difficult for owners to raise prices significantly.



[Jo ○○/Gimbap Shop Operator/Voice Altered: "(Gimbap ingredients) include 8 to 9 different items. The ingredients are expensive, but I can't raise the prices for fear that customers won't buy them."]



The trend of reducing spending on dining out is also adding to the difficulties.



[Kim Tae-ik/Gyeonggi-do, Siheung City: "When I go out, (the prices for dining out) are quite high, so I usually invite friends over to eat together at home, which seems cheaper."]



In this situation, the number of closing establishments is increasing.



According to an analysis conducted by KBS in collaboration with the market analysis firm OpenUB, the number of snack bars in Seoul, which exceeded 8,000 in 2021, has decreased to around 7,000.



More than a thousand have disappeared over the past four years.



[Lee Young-ae/Professor of Consumer Studies, Incheon National University: "With the population decreasing and fixed costs rising, there is a high possibility that traditional eating habits related to snack foods will change significantly."]



The increased burden of delivery fees and the promotion of convenience store gimbap are also cited as reasons for the decline in gimbap shops.



This is KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.



