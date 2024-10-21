Motion to expel Seoul Seongdong District Council member accused of sexual assault rejected

동영상 고정 취소

A member of the Seoul Seongdong District Council, who is accused of sexually assaulting a bar employee while heavily intoxicated in April of this year, has retained his council position.



On Oct. 18th, the Seoul Seongdong District Council voted against a motion to expel Councilman Ko during a plenary session.



Councilman Ko, who was originally a member of the Democratic Party, left the party after the police investigation began and is currently an independent.



