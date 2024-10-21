News 9

Fall baseball between Samsung and KIA kicks off with rain delays

입력 2024.10.21 (23:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The biggest highlight of fall baseball, the Korean Series, has finally begun.

After being delayed for over an hour due to rain, and having the tarpaulin laid out and taken in three times, the long-awaited matchup between KIA and Samsung, which has been 31 years in the making, is heating up.

Let's connect with our reporter for more details.

Heo Sol-ji, please tell us more!

[Report]

Yes, as the autumn night deepens, fall baseball is actually getting fired up.

This season, the revenue from fall baseball has exceeded 10.4 billion won, already setting a record high.

All 12 games leading up to today's first game of the Korean Series have sold out.

Just as Samsung boosted morale with a surprise gift for the players before fall baseball, KIA has generously offered a car to the MVP of the Korean Series.

The matchup between the traditional baseball powerhouses KIA and Samsung, which has been realized after 31 years since 1993, had a bit of a rocky start.

The rain that started in the afternoon caused the tarpaulin to be laid out and taken in three times, and eventually, the game started around 7:30, about an hour late.

The first game of the Korean Series kicked off with a tight contest from the beginning.

In the second inning, KIA's Kim Sun-bin hit a pitch from Won Tae-in and raised his arms as if he sensed a home run, but it barely hit the fence and fell onto the ground.

Kim Sun-bin, who had high-fived at first base as if he had hit a home run, started running in confusion, and judging by his lips, he was really surprised.

It ultimately turned into a triple.

However, Kim Sun-bin did not touch home plate.

Samsung also took advantage of a KIA mistake in the third inning to get a runner in scoring position, but it did not lead to a score.

The stalemate of zeros was broken by Samsung veteran Kim Heon-gon.

In the sixth inning, Kim Heon-gon hit a home run just over the right pole, thrilling the Samsung fans who had come to cheer in the rain.

With Kim Heon-gon's surprise home run, Samsung took a 1-0 lead, but the rain began to pour heavily again, and the game is currently suspended due to rain.

Samsung has prepared a pinch hitter in Koo Ja-wook, and since it is currently the top of the sixth inning, if the rain continues and the game ends like this, it may have to resume from the top of the sixth inning tomorrow as a suspended game.

This is Heo Sol-ji from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Fall baseball between Samsung and KIA kicks off with rain delays
    • 입력 2024-10-21 23:55:38
    News 9
[Anchor]

The biggest highlight of fall baseball, the Korean Series, has finally begun.

After being delayed for over an hour due to rain, and having the tarpaulin laid out and taken in three times, the long-awaited matchup between KIA and Samsung, which has been 31 years in the making, is heating up.

Let's connect with our reporter for more details.

Heo Sol-ji, please tell us more!

[Report]

Yes, as the autumn night deepens, fall baseball is actually getting fired up.

This season, the revenue from fall baseball has exceeded 10.4 billion won, already setting a record high.

All 12 games leading up to today's first game of the Korean Series have sold out.

Just as Samsung boosted morale with a surprise gift for the players before fall baseball, KIA has generously offered a car to the MVP of the Korean Series.

The matchup between the traditional baseball powerhouses KIA and Samsung, which has been realized after 31 years since 1993, had a bit of a rocky start.

The rain that started in the afternoon caused the tarpaulin to be laid out and taken in three times, and eventually, the game started around 7:30, about an hour late.

The first game of the Korean Series kicked off with a tight contest from the beginning.

In the second inning, KIA's Kim Sun-bin hit a pitch from Won Tae-in and raised his arms as if he sensed a home run, but it barely hit the fence and fell onto the ground.

Kim Sun-bin, who had high-fived at first base as if he had hit a home run, started running in confusion, and judging by his lips, he was really surprised.

It ultimately turned into a triple.

However, Kim Sun-bin did not touch home plate.

Samsung also took advantage of a KIA mistake in the third inning to get a runner in scoring position, but it did not lead to a score.

The stalemate of zeros was broken by Samsung veteran Kim Heon-gon.

In the sixth inning, Kim Heon-gon hit a home run just over the right pole, thrilling the Samsung fans who had come to cheer in the rain.

With Kim Heon-gon's surprise home run, Samsung took a 1-0 lead, but the rain began to pour heavily again, and the game is currently suspended due to rain.

Samsung has prepared a pinch hitter in Koo Ja-wook, and since it is currently the top of the sixth inning, if the rain continues and the game ends like this, it may have to resume from the top of the sixth inning tomorrow as a suspended game.

This is Heo Sol-ji from KBS News.
허솔지
허솔지 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 한동훈 “김 여사 대외 활동 중단 등 요청”…<br>대통령 “이미 자제 중·인적쇄신은 의혹 확인돼야”

[단독] 한동훈 “김 여사 대외 활동 중단 등 요청”…대통령 “이미 자제 중·인적쇄신은 의혹 확인돼야”
김 여사 동행명령 불발…<br>‘망신주기’ ‘불기소 부당’ 공방

김 여사 동행명령 불발…‘망신주기’ ‘불기소 부당’ 공방
러 “북한군 파병 보도, 상충하는 정보 많아”…의도는?

러 “북한군 파병 보도, 상충하는 정보 많아”…의도는?
윤 대통령, 나토 사무총장과 통화…“북 파병, 결코 좌시 안 해”

윤 대통령, 나토 사무총장과 통화…“북 파병, 결코 좌시 안 해”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.