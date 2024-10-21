Fall baseball between Samsung and KIA kicks off with rain delays

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The biggest highlight of fall baseball, the Korean Series, has finally begun.



After being delayed for over an hour due to rain, and having the tarpaulin laid out and taken in three times, the long-awaited matchup between KIA and Samsung, which has been 31 years in the making, is heating up.



Let's connect with our reporter for more details.



Heo Sol-ji, please tell us more!



[Report]



Yes, as the autumn night deepens, fall baseball is actually getting fired up.



This season, the revenue from fall baseball has exceeded 10.4 billion won, already setting a record high.



All 12 games leading up to today's first game of the Korean Series have sold out.



Just as Samsung boosted morale with a surprise gift for the players before fall baseball, KIA has generously offered a car to the MVP of the Korean Series.



The matchup between the traditional baseball powerhouses KIA and Samsung, which has been realized after 31 years since 1993, had a bit of a rocky start.



The rain that started in the afternoon caused the tarpaulin to be laid out and taken in three times, and eventually, the game started around 7:30, about an hour late.



The first game of the Korean Series kicked off with a tight contest from the beginning.



In the second inning, KIA's Kim Sun-bin hit a pitch from Won Tae-in and raised his arms as if he sensed a home run, but it barely hit the fence and fell onto the ground.



Kim Sun-bin, who had high-fived at first base as if he had hit a home run, started running in confusion, and judging by his lips, he was really surprised.



It ultimately turned into a triple.



However, Kim Sun-bin did not touch home plate.



Samsung also took advantage of a KIA mistake in the third inning to get a runner in scoring position, but it did not lead to a score.



The stalemate of zeros was broken by Samsung veteran Kim Heon-gon.



In the sixth inning, Kim Heon-gon hit a home run just over the right pole, thrilling the Samsung fans who had come to cheer in the rain.



With Kim Heon-gon's surprise home run, Samsung took a 1-0 lead, but the rain began to pour heavily again, and the game is currently suspended due to rain.



Samsung has prepared a pinch hitter in Koo Ja-wook, and since it is currently the top of the sixth inning, if the rain continues and the game ends like this, it may have to resume from the top of the sixth inning tomorrow as a suspended game.



This is Heo Sol-ji from KBS News.



