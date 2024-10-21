Liverpool tops Chelsea 2-1

동영상 고정 취소

In the English Premier League, Liverpool secured a 4th consecutive victory by defeating Chelsea, led by Salah's one-man show with 1 goal and 1 assist.



Liverpool welcomed Chelsea to their home ground.



In the 27th minute of the first half, Johnson earned a penalty kick, creating an opportunity for the opening goal!



Liverpool's problem solver, Salah, shook the net with a powerful shot.



This was his 5th goal of the season, placing him joint 4th in the scoring chart.



In the 3rd minute of the second half, Chelsea equalized, bringing the match back to square one!



However, just 3 minutes later, Salah assisted Johnson's winning goal with a precise cross.



With Salah contributing 1 goal and 1 assist, Liverpool, now at the top of the table, achieved their 4th consecutive win.



Second-placed Manchester City conceded the opening goal to Wolverhampton.



However, Manchester City equalized with a powerful long-range shot from Gvardiol, and just before the end of the match, John Stones scored a dramatic late winner, securing a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory.



Wolverhampton, missing Hwang Hee-chan, suffered a painful turnaround loss and fell to the bottom of the table.



