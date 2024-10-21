News 9

Talent competition showcases youth singing and dancing skills

입력 2024.10.21 (23:55)

[Anchor]

Last weekend, a talent competition was held in the northern Gyeonggi Province where youth showcased their singing and dancing skills.

Let's take a look at the diverse performances that the students worked hard to prepare.

Reporter Seon Jae-hee has the story.

[Report]

The Dongducheon Stadium was transformed into a concert hall.

The choreography is as dazzling as that of idol stars, and the fresh yet clear tones convey the feeling of autumn.

The stars of the stage are the youth from Dongducheon, Yangju, and Uijeongbu.

A total of 12 teams participated, both individual and group.

[Kim Ri-won, Kim So-yul, Gong Ji-yu, Kim Bo-yeon, Jeong Ye-seo: "Each has its own charm. It's great to showcase it in a unique style. Being able to do what you love is happiness, and I think that's dancing."]

They trained intensively for a period ranging from two months to a year before taking the stage.

Their synchronized dance is comparable to that of any idol group.

[Son Si-yeon, Lee Si-yul, Lee Seo-yeon, So Han-byeol, Jeon Ru-bin: "(What grade are you in, students?) We're in 4th grade. (When did you start dancing?) In 1st grade. (What’s your dream?) I dream of being a musical actor. We are Agjak."]

[Lee Min-hyun, Gil Sang-myeong, Jo Eun-ho, Seo Ye-dam, Min Han-gyeol, Yoo Seong-jun: "It’s really fun to practice together and complete the music through ensemble."]

Following the youth talent show, a performance by the US Army's 8th Army band added to the excitement.

[Park Hyeong-deok/Dongducheon Mayor: "We used to hold it in a small space, but starting this year, we expanded it to the sports complex to create a healing space for all citizens, students, military personnel, and the US troops stationed in Dongducheon to interact and communicate."]

On Oct. 19th, the youth constellation science camp featuring experiences, exhibitions, and performances related to science was held, and on the 26th, the Soyosan Autumn Foliage Cultural Festival and Hello DDC Festival will decorate Dongducheon's autumn.

This is KBS News Seon Jae-hee.

요약내용

