Women's basketball league readies for fierce competition

동영상 고정 취소

The women's professional basketball league, which opens this weekend, is expected to have an unprecedented ranking battle due to the overseas moves of Park Ji-soo and Park Ji-hyun, as well as the consecutive transfers of star players.



With that, the coaches' goal declarations were also remarkable.



Coach We Sung-woo, whose elbows didn't stick well, and the players create a W symbol representing Woori Bank.



Samsung Life showcased a pose representing their seventh championship, 'V7', using the jersey number of Kang Yoo-rim.



The most attention-grabbing was BNK, which newly recruited Park Hye-jin and Kim Sonia, quickly rising to the status of a championship contender.



Coaches presented the 'upgraded' aspects of their teams as keywords, with KB coach Kim Wan-soo drawing attention by writing his name.



The witty declaration of Gu Na-dan, the Shinhan Bank coach, who has a unique background as a popular English instructor, was also impressive.



[Gu Na-dan/Shinhan Bank coach: "I tried to instill a sense of determination. In fact, I want to add 'ing' to the word upgrade. 'Ing,' it's in the present continuous tense. Upgrading!"]



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!