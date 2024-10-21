Women's basketball league readies for fierce competition
With that, the coaches' goal declarations were also remarkable.
Coach We Sung-woo, whose elbows didn't stick well, and the players create a W symbol representing Woori Bank.
Samsung Life showcased a pose representing their seventh championship, 'V7', using the jersey number of Kang Yoo-rim.
The most attention-grabbing was BNK, which newly recruited Park Hye-jin and Kim Sonia, quickly rising to the status of a championship contender.
Coaches presented the 'upgraded' aspects of their teams as keywords, with KB coach Kim Wan-soo drawing attention by writing his name.
The witty declaration of Gu Na-dan, the Shinhan Bank coach, who has a unique background as a popular English instructor, was also impressive.
[Gu Na-dan/Shinhan Bank coach: "I tried to instill a sense of determination. In fact, I want to add 'ing' to the word upgrade. 'Ing,' it's in the present continuous tense. Upgrading!"]
