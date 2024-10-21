News 9

Ohtani makes history by reaching the World Series for the first time

입력 2024.10.21 (23:55)

[Anchor]

Shohei Ohtani of the LA Dodgers has reached the World Series for the first time in his life, setting up Dodgers and New york Yankees matchup after 43 years.

The dream matchup between the top star Ohtani and Aaron Judge, the two home run kings, has come to fruition as if by fate.

Reporter Han Seong-yoon has the story.

[Report]

This is the moment when the long-awaited World Series appearance is confirmed.

The LA Dodgers defeated the New York Mets 10 to 5, recording 4 wins and 2 losses to reach the World Series for the first time in four years.

Ohtani contributed to the team's victory with 2 hits in 4 at-bats, including two singles.

Korean-American Tommy Edman drove in 4 runs, including a 2-run home run in the bottom of the second inning, earning the MVP of the Championship Series.

The Dodgers is facing the New York Yankees in the World Series, as the top prestigious teams representing the East and West face off for the championship after 43 years.

[Ohtani: "Since this is a stage I have always wanted to be on and play in, from this moment on, I will focus on winning and changing the atmosphere by working hard."]

The anticipation for the World Series is rising with the matchup between Ohtani and Aaron Judge, the two home run kings.

It is the first time in Major League history that two players who have each hit over 50 home runs meet in the World Series.

[Ohtani: "It's a great team, and there are many excellent players besides those whose names are mentioned (like Judge), so I will do my best to gather everyone's strength and give it my all from now on."]

Betting sites predict a 55 to 45 advantage for the Dodgers, as interest focuses on the dream matchup between Ohtani and Judge.

This is Han Seong-yoon from KBS News.

한성윤
한성윤 기자

기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved.

