Ohtani makes history by reaching the World Series for the first time

[Anchor]



Shohei Ohtani of the LA Dodgers has reached the World Series for the first time in his life, setting up Dodgers and New york Yankees matchup after 43 years.



The dream matchup between the top star Ohtani and Aaron Judge, the two home run kings, has come to fruition as if by fate.



Reporter Han Seong-yoon has the story.



[Report]



This is the moment when the long-awaited World Series appearance is confirmed.



The LA Dodgers defeated the New York Mets 10 to 5, recording 4 wins and 2 losses to reach the World Series for the first time in four years.



Ohtani contributed to the team's victory with 2 hits in 4 at-bats, including two singles.



Korean-American Tommy Edman drove in 4 runs, including a 2-run home run in the bottom of the second inning, earning the MVP of the Championship Series.



The Dodgers is facing the New York Yankees in the World Series, as the top prestigious teams representing the East and West face off for the championship after 43 years.



[Ohtani: "Since this is a stage I have always wanted to be on and play in, from this moment on, I will focus on winning and changing the atmosphere by working hard."]



The anticipation for the World Series is rising with the matchup between Ohtani and Aaron Judge, the two home run kings.



It is the first time in Major League history that two players who have each hit over 50 home runs meet in the World Series.



[Ohtani: "It's a great team, and there are many excellent players besides those whose names are mentioned (like Judge), so I will do my best to gather everyone's strength and give it my all from now on."]



Betting sites predict a 55 to 45 advantage for the Dodgers, as interest focuses on the dream matchup between Ohtani and Judge.



This is Han Seong-yoon from KBS News.



