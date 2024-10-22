First high school student to be the number one pick in men's professional volleyball

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the men's professional volleyball rookie draft, Cheonan High School setter Kim Kwan-woo was selected as the overall first pick, making him the first high school player to achieve this honor and don the Korean Air Jumbos uniform.



Kim Kwan-woo was confident about joining Korean Air with no doubts even before the draft.



Reporter Park Jumi has the details on why.



[Report]



A total of 48 job seekers gathered, trying to calm their nervous hearts.



[Tomi Tilikainen/Korean Air Coach: "Korean Air picks Kim Kwan-woo from Cheonan High School!"]



This is the moment when Cheonan High School's tall setter Kim Kwan-woo receives the honor of being the first high school student to be selected as the number one pick in men's volleyball.



With the addition of Kim Kwan-woo, following Yoo Kwang-woo and Han Sun-soo, Korean Air has solidified its position as a team with renowned setters.



Although the probability of Korean Air, the reigning champions from last season, selecting him as the first pick was the lowest, Kim Kwan-woo was 100% confident about joining Korean Air even before the draft.



[Kim Kwan-woo/Korean Air Draft: "I had a dream about riding a sled and entering the Korean Air team. Really. (So) I was confident. Really... I dreamed it."]



Lee Jun-young, the younger brother of Hyundai E&C Hilstate's Lee Da-hyeon, was selected by KB Insurance Stars.



Like his sister, he plays the same position as a middle blocker and even resembles her in his quick attacks.



Lee Jun-young expressed his determination to attend the award ceremony with his sister.



[Lee Jun-young/KB Insurance Draft: "Now I am known as Lee Da-hyeon's younger brother, but I will work hard so that my sister will be known as Lee Jun-young's sister."]



[Lee Da-hyeon/Hyundai E&C: "Hello, my brother. I sincerely congratulate you on joining your pro team. I heard you want to create a title for me as Lee Jun-young's sister Lee Da-hyun, and while it seems like a bold determination for a rookie, I believe this boldness will definitely help you. Let's cheer each other on! Fighting!!"]



Lee Jae-hyun, the younger brother of national team players Lee Jae-yeong and Lee Da-yeong, was chosen by Hyundai Capital Skywalkers, drawing attention from fans as the younger brother of such remarkable sisters.



This is KBS News, Park Jumi.



