News 9

First high school student to be the number one pick in men's professional volleyball

입력 2024.10.22 (00:07)

[Anchor]

In the men's professional volleyball rookie draft, Cheonan High School setter Kim Kwan-woo was selected as the overall first pick, making him the first high school player to achieve this honor and don the Korean Air Jumbos uniform.

Kim Kwan-woo was confident about joining Korean Air with no doubts even before the draft.

Reporter Park Jumi has the details on why.

[Report]

A total of 48 job seekers gathered, trying to calm their nervous hearts.

[Tomi Tilikainen/Korean Air Coach: "Korean Air picks Kim Kwan-woo from Cheonan High School!"]

This is the moment when Cheonan High School's tall setter Kim Kwan-woo receives the honor of being the first high school student to be selected as the number one pick in men's volleyball.

With the addition of Kim Kwan-woo, following Yoo Kwang-woo and Han Sun-soo, Korean Air has solidified its position as a team with renowned setters.

Although the probability of Korean Air, the reigning champions from last season, selecting him as the first pick was the lowest, Kim Kwan-woo was 100% confident about joining Korean Air even before the draft.

[Kim Kwan-woo/Korean Air Draft: "I had a dream about riding a sled and entering the Korean Air team. Really. (So) I was confident. Really... I dreamed it."]

Lee Jun-young, the younger brother of Hyundai E&C Hilstate's Lee Da-hyeon, was selected by KB Insurance Stars.

Like his sister, he plays the same position as a middle blocker and even resembles her in his quick attacks.

Lee Jun-young expressed his determination to attend the award ceremony with his sister.

[Lee Jun-young/KB Insurance Draft: "Now I am known as Lee Da-hyeon's younger brother, but I will work hard so that my sister will be known as Lee Jun-young's sister."]

[Lee Da-hyeon/Hyundai E&C: "Hello, my brother. I sincerely congratulate you on joining your pro team. I heard you want to create a title for me as Lee Jun-young's sister Lee Da-hyun, and while it seems like a bold determination for a rookie, I believe this boldness will definitely help you. Let's cheer each other on! Fighting!!"]

Lee Jae-hyun, the younger brother of national team players Lee Jae-yeong and Lee Da-yeong, was chosen by Hyundai Capital Skywalkers, drawing attention from fans as the younger brother of such remarkable sisters.

This is KBS News, Park Jumi.

