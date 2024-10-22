[News Today] YOON MEETS WITH RULING PARTY CHIEF
[LEAD]
President Yoon Suk Yeol and People Power Party chief Han Dong-hoon met for about 80 minutes at the Yongsan Presidential Office. During the meeting, Han directly proposed three demands, including suspending the public activities of First Lady Kim Keon-hee, in response to ongoing controversies.
[REPORT]
President Yoon Suk Yeol shakes hands with People Power Party chief Han Dong-hoon.
The meeting was off to a good start.
But it began 25 minutes later than originally planned, due to President Yoon's diplomatic schedules.
Yoon Suk Yeol/ President
I had a phone call with NATO secretary general, and UK foreign secretary is visiting Korea.
Yoon and Han took a walk for about ten minutes before holding official talks.
The ruling party chief called for bold changes and reform.
He also delivered three requests to the president regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee.
Park Jung-ha/ PPP leader's chief secretary
Han called for personnel reshuffle of the pres. office, first lady's suspension of public activities, resolution of controversies, and appointment of special inspector.
Han was quoted as saying that it is necessary to preemptively address burdening issues to ensure momentum for reform.
While stressing the need to quickly launch a consultative body involving the medical community, the ruling and opposition parties, and the government, the PPP leader expressed support for the Yoon government's reform measures, as well as diplomacy and national security policies.
The presidential office declined to elaborate on the details of the meeting.
But a presidential official said that Yon and Han had a frank exchange of opinions, and agreed to work together to prevent a disregard for the Constitution and ensure the success of the current government.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.