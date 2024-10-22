[News Today] NOMINATION INTERFERENCE SCANDAL

At the Judiciary Committee’s legislative audit, Kang Hye-kyung, former campaign accountant for ex-lawmaker Kim Young-sun, appeared as a witness. She had accused First Lady Kim Keon-hee of involvement in political nominations of General election. During the audit, a conversation between Kang and Myung Tae-kyun was partly revealed. Myung refuted Kang’s claims as false.



Kang Hye-kyung appeared before a parliamentary audit, raising allegations of Kim Keon-hee's involvement in candidate nominations and revealing a recorded call with Myung Tae-kyun.



According to Kang, Myung, who assisted former lawmaker Kim Young-sun's campaign, conducted public opinion polls 81 times in the last presidential election for then candidate Yoon Suk Yeol.



Jeon Hyun-hee/ Legislation and Judiciary committee (DP)

Were the polls conducted all for Yoon?



Kang Hye-kyung / Kim Young-sun's accountant

Yes.



In return, Kim received a nomination. Kang added that as far as she knows, the first lady was involved in this process.



Kang Hye-kyung / Kim Young-sun's accountant

Myung went to receive money from the first lady but instead of getting it, Kim Young-sun won a nomination.



The Democratic Party has labeled Kang a public interest informant and lent support behind the allegation raised against the first lady.



Seo Young-kyo/ Legislation and Judiciary Committee (DP)

If the president's wife was involved, it's interference in personnel and state affairs.



The ruling People Power Party questioned the credibility noting that most of Kang's testimony is what she heard from Myung.



Joo Jin-woo / Legislation and Judiciary Committee (PPP)

You won't have phone records between the first lady and Myung Tae-kyun after Yoon took office.



Kang Hye-kyung / Kim Young-sun's accountant

I heard of it.



Yoo Sang-bum/ Legislation and Judiciary Committee (PPP)

Were the polls an agreement with Yoon's camp or were they unilaterally carried out by Myung?



Kang Hye-kyung / Kim Young-sun's accountant

There was no signed agreement.



Meanwhile, Myung denied manipulating opinion polls for Yoon or that Kim Young-sun received a nomination as a result.



Myung Tae-kyun/

If I had that power, would I live like this? You need to separate public and private. These claims are nonsense.



In another media interview, Kang claimed there are over 25 ruling party politicians connected to Myung and vowed to submit that list to parliament.



She is also set to appear as a witness before the National Assembly House Steering Committee on November 1.