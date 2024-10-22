[News Today] FIRST LADY SUMMONS ORDER FAILED
[LEAD]
Yesterday, the opposition led a motion in the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee, issuing a summons for First Lady Kim Keon-hee and her mother, Choi Eun-soon. The execution, however, failed. Meanwhile, clashes erupted between the ruling and opposition parties on various matters. We have the details.
[REPORT]
The ruling and opposition parties clashed from the very start of the session over the refusal of First Lady Kim Keon-hee and her mother, Choi Eun-soon, to appear as witnesses at a parliamentary audit.
The ruling party said the opposition bloc's demand for issuing a summons for the two women is nothing less than an "act of humiliation."
Kwak Gyu-taek / Legislation and Judiciary Committee (PPP)
There are no precedents. Ordering the first lady to appear for questioning is nothing less than an act of humiliation.
Park Kyun-taek/ Legislation and Judiciary Committee (DP)
Kim's case is unprecedented for first lady. Because of her, the laws are being ignored, the government is in crisis and the people are having a hard time.
Opposition lawmakers tried to deliver the summons to the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, but were deterred by police.
The opposition has reaffirmed its plan to impeach the prosecutor general and the chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, whereas the ruling party called it an attempt to retaliate for investigating DP Chair Lee Jae-myung.
Lee Geon-tae/ Legislation and Judiciary Committee (DP)
I doubt the prosecutors can have any investigative power when they kneel down in front of the incumbent administration.
Park Jun-tae / Legislation and Judiciary Committee (PPP)
The intention is to retaliate against prosecutors and teach them a lesson for investigating DP chair Lee Jae-myung and the DP.
Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung has vowed to exercise his investigative authority to personally review the case if an appeal is made over the allegation of the first lady's stock manipulation.
