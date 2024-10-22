[News Today] SAMSUNG RADIATION CASE PROBED

News Today

[LEAD]
In May, a radiation exposure incident at Samsung Electronics sparked debate on whether it can be seen as a “serious disaster. The government recently launched a formal investigation, and KBS obtained the basis for this assessment.

[REPORT]
Two Samsung Electronics workers exposed to radiation in May are still undergoing treatment.

Lee Yong-gyu / Exposed to radiation
I'm hospitalized, and my junior is getting outpatient treatment. We're only getting skin treatment.

Samsung says the case is not a serious disaster as the workers suffered a disease, not injury and there are only two victims.

Despite citing advice from four major law firms, the government sees the situation differently.

This is the response the labor ministry obtained from six independent organizations.

All of them believe the workers suffered an injury.

Considering they were exposed to an external factor in an isolated incident and sustained immediate damage the groups argue the case is similar to sustaining a fracture in a traffic accident.

They also insist there are legal inconsistencies in Samsung's claim.

If what the firm says is true, an injury leading to a disease doesn't qualify as a serious disaster, creating a loophole where the employer avoids penalties.

The ministry is currently investigating a potential breach of the Occupational Safety and Health Act.

If the workers' treatment continues through late November, the investigation can be stepped up to a higher level in line with the Serious Accidents Punishment Act which carries stiffer penalties.

Kim Ju-young / Environment and Labor Committee
Though delayed, the right decision was made. I'll closely watch how the Serious Accidents Punishment Act is applied.

A senior safety official at Samsung Electronics is set to appear in a parliamentary audit on Tuesday as a witness to respond to related questions.

