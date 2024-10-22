[News Today] YOON, NATO CHIEF DISCUSS N. KOREA



Yesterday, President Yoon Suk Yeol discussed with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte a coordinated response to North Korea’s troop deployment to Russia. President Yoon declared that South Korea will not tolerate the military closeness between Russia and North Korea. The discussion concluded with a commitment to enhance security cooperation, including efforts with Ukraine.





President Yoon Suk Yeol held talks over the phone with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The call came at the request of Rutte who took office early this month.



Key issues on the agenda were North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia, information sharing and joint responses.



President Yoon said the reckless military cooperation between Russia and North Korea undermined the rules-based international order and threatens peace on the Korean Peninsula and the world.



He emphasized that his government will not tolerate such cooperation and will actively implement phased response measures.



Rutte denounced North Korea's troop deployment, calling it a direct violation of international law and UN Security Council resolutions.



He then emphasized that NATO is ready to actively cooperate with South Korea to counter Russia-North Korea military cooperation.



Seoul and NATO agreed to exchange delegations for information sharing and strengthen cooperation on the Ukraine issue and security.



Rutte posted on social media that the North sending troops will mean a serious escalation of tensions.



Yoon also stressed the importance of a joint response to Russia-North Korea cooperation during his meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.



Lammy said his country will actively cooperate to help Europe and South Korea tackle security threats, noting that Russia is even using fake passports to facilitate North Korea's troop deployment.