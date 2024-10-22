[News Today] AESPA, ILLIT RETURN WITH NEW ALBUMS

입력 2024-10-22 16:25:41 수정 2024-10-22 16:27:02 News Today





[LEAD]

Two famous K-pop girl groups released new albums at the exact same time. What kind of music will they present? We take a look



[REPORT]

Girl groups "aespa" and "ILLIT" both made a comeback at 6 p.m. on Monday.



"aespa" returned with their fifth mini album titled "Whiplash,"



five months after the release of their previous hit, "Supernova."



The new album features six songs, including the group's first-ever attempt at an EDM-based techno track.



At the same time, ILLIT released their second mini album, "I'll Like You."



The new album features the title track "Cherish" and four more songs, which depict the emotions of teenage girls.



ILLIT has been engulfed in various controversies, including internal feud involving their agency's mother company, HYBE



In a showcase of their new album, ILLIT members expressed gratitude for their fans' unwavering support.