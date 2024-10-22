News 9

[Exclusive] Three ‘Crime Complexes’ near Phnom Penh; armed security rush out duirng filming

입력 2024.10.22 (23:42)

[Anchor]

Our intelligence authorities have identified three large-scale crime syndicates operating in Cambodia.

In addition to the previously shown Prince Complex, reporter Choi In-young has exclusively covered other crime complexes.

[Report]

On a main road outside Phnom Penh, there is another crime complex known as the 'Wongu Complex.'

Armed guards protect the entrance, and entry is allowed only after thorough identity verification.

I am currently outside the Wongu Complex.

As you can see, the walls are high, and the iron gate is open right now...

As the reporters move away, armed guards immediately come out to survey the area.

They gesture as if to indicate the filming equipment and check the spot where the reporters had been.

[Local taxi driver/voice altered: "(People) don't know much about that building. They just know it as the 'online building.'"]

This is the internal footage of the building secured by the reporters.

In an office filled with dozens of computer monitors, people were engaged in various fraudulent activities.

About 25 kilometers southwest of Phnom Penh.

Near the Prince Complex, there is another crime complex.

This is the 'Mango Complex,' where victim B was held captive.

The main entrance is also guarded by security personnel.

They are checking each person and vehicle that comes in and out.

Looking inside, it is truly a 'crime city' where basic needs are met within the complex.

[B/kidnapping victim/voice altered: "There’s a blue roof, and places like this are markets or bars, and... after passing the basketball court, there’s a casino on the right."]

With high walls and strict surveillance, escaping is an impossible dream.

[B/kidnapping victim/voice altered: "I was trapped on the third floor, but if I had been on the first floor, I might have thought about jumping over the wall during the time when people were sleeping..."]

Our intelligence authorities have identified a total of three crime complexes in Cambodia.

It is understood that all of them are led by Chinese nationals.

As of August, 105 people have reported to our embassy that they were held captive due to employment scams in Cambodia, and it is presumed that most of them ended up in these crime complexes.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.

