[Interview] Reporter uncovers kidnapping in Cambodia

입력 2024.10.22 (23:42)

[Anchor]

Yes, let's go deeper into this incident with reporter Choi In-young who covered the story.

It's been two months since the last report, and you've gone back to Cambodia.

Can you tell us more about the circumstances of your coverage?

[Reporter]

Yes, the reporting team has continued additional coverage since the report on the leading room scam in August.

During this process, we learned that the National Intelligence Service is also collecting related intelligence on the ground in Cambodia.

After several discussions, we received the locations of three suspected crime syndicates and went to the scene for direct coverage.

[Anchor]

In the previous report, the torture videos were quite shocking. How did you obtain them?

[Reporter]

Yes, these videos were posted in a Telegram chat room involving over 2,000 members, including the kidnapped Koreans.

They are believed to be videos of torture carried out by Chinese crime organizations in Cambodia and other Southeast Asian countries.

The kidnapping victims we met testified that the members of the organization showed them these videos to threaten them and that they experienced the same torture.

[Anchor]

It seems that this time was more dangerous than the last coverage. What was the local situation like?

[Reporter]

Yes, if the last time was a small to medium-sized enterprise, this time it was a large-scale crime syndicate like a big corporation.

As a result, the security was much stricter, and the location was remote, making it easy for the reporting team to be noticed.

If we got too close, the guards would rush out, and there were dangerous moments.

We managed to avoid surveillance by flying a drone 500 meters above to capture footage of the interior, and we conducted our coverage while paying close attention to safety.

Tomorrow (10.23), we will report in detail on the actual site suspected of a kidnapping at Phnom Penh Airport and why Koreans are becoming targets of such crimes.

[Anchor]

Yes, I look forward to the follow-up report tomorrow.

Thank you for the information.

