[Exclusive] Kidnapped victims share horrors of crime syndicate

[Anchor]



We heard from two victims who were kidnapped in this crime syndicate about what they experienced at the time.



We continue with a report from Lee Won-hee.



[Report]



Businessman A was planning to expand into Cambodia.



[Mr. A/Kidnapped Victim/Voice Altered: "I had my first meeting with a logistics company in Gumi, Gyeongbuk. I was supposed to fly to Cambodia on July 2nd this year."]



However, at the airport, instead of employees from the logistics company, there were Chinese and Cambodian individuals. These members of the 'Taiza Complex' forced Mr. A into a black van.



[Mr. A/Kidnapped Victim/Voice Altered: "(The Cambodian) took a gun out of his bag and pointed it at my thigh. Then the Chinese guy in front said through a translation app, 'Stay still.'"]



After moving to a nearby hotel, they demanded the password to his corporate bank account.



[Mr. A/Kidnapping Victim/Voice Altered: "'Unlock the bank app security.' I told them I couldn't do it. They said, 'Then I'll just cut off your fingers later to unlock it.'"]



When Mr. A continued to resist, they dragged him to their crime city, the 'Taiza Complex.'



Thus began his hell.



[Mr. A/Kidnapped Victim/Voice Altered: "I was handcuffed and beaten with a baton. I felt like my bones were being deliberately put in and taken out."]



Mr. A was left in tatters.



[Mr. A/Kidnapped Victim/Voice Altered: "I had blisters all over my body, and they all burst. As a result, I need corneal transplants in both eyes."]



Mr. A was released two weeks later after his family sent a ransom of 30 million won.



Another victim, Mr. B, headed to Cambodia last April with several 'bank accounts.'



[Mr. B/Kidnapped Victim/Voice Altered: "They said if I made 10 accounts, they would give me 20 million won for each one."]



He borrowed names from acquaintances to create the accounts, but the end result was kidnapping and assault.



[Mr. B/Kidnapped Victim/Voice Altered: "Four people came up and just started beating me. They grabbed both my hands and feet. They heated water in a kettle and tried to pour it on my face."]



He also paid tens of millions of won to save his life, but the horrific nightmare did not end.



[Mr. B/Kidnapped Victim/Voice Altered: "I've had nightmares about it several times. Honestly, I tried hard not to think about it."]



This is Lee Won-hee from KBS News.



