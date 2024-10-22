[Exclusive] Kidnapping, assault, and even electric torture: Cambodian crime city

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Hello everyone?



This is KBS News at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.



Today (10.22), we open out program with an exclusive report.



Two months ago, KBS reported exclusively on the base of a Cambodian stock chat room organization.



As a result of further investigation, it was confirmed that such organizations are small in scale, and that there are actually several large-scale crime complexes.



KBS will continue to report on the findings, cross-referencing them with intelligence from the National Intelligence Service.



Please be aware that some shocking footage is included in the process of conveying the seriousness of the matter.



Now, let's first go to reporter Won Dong-hee for the exclusive report.



[Report]



[Mr. A/Kidnapping Victim: "They use their belt to hit people like that. They handcuff your hands and feet…."]



[Mr. A/Kidnapping Victim: "They show this video and say, 'You will be electrocuted like this too.']



These horrific torture videos are believed to have been filmed in crime complexes in Cambodia and Southeast Asia.



Our reporting team visited a specific crime complex in Cambodia based on the testimonies of victims.



It is located about 35 km from the capital, Phnom Penh.



["(Can I lower the window?) No, don't do that. It's dangerous."]



Due to strict security, the reporting team cannot get out.



Looking out the window, you can see walls twice the height of a person surrounding the area, topped with barbed wire.



What is happening beyond the wall?



A massive complex with more than ten four-story buildings comes into view.



[Local Taxi Driver: "Drivers can't go in, but if a Chinese organization member is sitting in the back, they will let you through."]



After having our identity checked by the armed guards, we are allowed to enter. There, we see tense-looking people moving around, and laundry hanging on the building railings.



We also see armed guards patrolling the area.



[Mr. A/Kidnapping Victim: "The guards themselves have handcuffs and batons, and they have their own uniforms."]



Our investigation revealed that this is indeed a place where various crimes, including online investment chats, occur.



[Mr. A/Kidnapping Victim: "The first floor felt like a voice phishing factory. There were about 80 to 90 mobile phones."]



There are even testimonies that there is an incinerator capable of disposing of bodies within this complex.



[Mr. A/Kidnapping Victim: "It looks like a tower, and they say it's a crematorium in Cambodia. Smoke comes out of it."]



This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.



