Government holds emergency meeting on N. Korean troops in Russia

2024.10.22

[Anchor]

In the meantime, the government held an emergency NSC standing committee meeting to review countermeasures regarding the North Korea's deployment to Russia.

The government urged the immediate withdrawal of North K orean troops while also keeping open the possibility of providing offensive weapons to Ukraine depending on the situation.

Jeong Sae-bae reports.

[Report]

On Oct. 18, the government abruptly revealed North Korean military's deployment to Russia.

Today (10.22), an emergency National Security Council (NSC) standing committee was convened.

The government first urged the immediate withdrawal of North Korean troops.

It reaffirmed its firm stance that it will not tolerate military collusion between North Korea and Russia.

[Kim Tae-hyo/First Deputy Director of the National Security Office: "The government will implement phased response measures according to the progress of military cooperation between North Korea and Russia following the deployment of DPRK combat troops."]

The government specifically stated that it will also consider military response measures.

It emphasized that it could consider providing not only defensive but also 'offensive' weapons to Ukraine.

This marks a step further from the initial suggestion of the possibility of weapon support made in June.

The government's increase in response level is based on the analysis that the deployment of North Korean troops will pose a substantial security threat.

It is believed that the North intends to enhance its nuclear missile capabilities and conventional weapon performance through Russian technical support, as well as to cultivate practical combat capabilities.

The government plans to actively inform the residents of the North about this situation.

Meanwhile, the government stated that confirming the deployment of the North Korean military is a result of intelligence sharing with the United States, and that the U.S. government will soon express its position.

This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.

