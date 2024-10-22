Additional footage of deployed N. Korean troops released; North dismisses as ‘groundless rumors’

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A video footage showing what is presumed to be North Korean troops deployed in Russia has emerged again.



Photos of a North Korean flag fluttering on the eastern front of Ukraine have also surfaced.



There are mixed opinions on whether these photos and videos are evidence of actual North Korean troop deployment or a deception tactic by Russia.



In the meantime, North Korea has officially denied the deployment to Russia at the United Nations.



Jo Bit-na reports.



[Report]



A group of young men in military uniforms stands, with indistinct speech in a North Korean accent heard.



["Go into Ukraine and Russia... (Please enter.) (Go in.)"]



On Oct. 18, a Telegram channel posted a video of what appeared to be North Korean troops filmed at a military training ground in Russia's Far East, and it released additional footage on Oct. 22.



The shooter stated that the video was filmed at a subordinate unit of a Russian automatic rifle division in the same area and that they speak Yakut, an Asian language.



Photos of a North Korean flag in the eastern conflict zone of Ukraine also appeared.



Pro-Russian Telegram channels posted images of a North Korean flag alongside the Russian flag, claiming it was in a "recently captured area" by Russian forces.



They wrote, "Our military's actions have caused confusion for the enemy."



The area identified by this channel has not been officially announced as occupied by Russian forces.



Ukrainian authorities dismissed it as 'fear propaganda' aimed at lowering the morale of their troops.



Since last week, videos and photos presumed to be of North Korean troops have been released one after another, leading to analyses suggesting evidence of actual North Korean troop deployment and others suggesting it is a Russian deception tactic.



In this context, North Korea has officially denied the deployment to Russia at the United Nations.



[North Korean diplomat at the UN: "As for the so-called military cooperation with Russia, my delegation does not feel any need for comment on such groundless, stereotype rumors aimed at smearing the image of the DPRK."]



The U.S. White House has stated that it will soon express its position on North Korea's deployment to Russia.



This is Jo Bit-na reporting from Berlin for KBS News.



