Conflict escalates after President Yoon's meeting with party leader

입력 2024.10.22 (23:42)

[Anchor]

It seems that the conflict is escalating after President Yoon Suk Yeol met with the People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon.

The presidential office directly refuted claims from the representative's side that President Yoon effectively rejected proposals related to First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

Lee Hyun-jun reports.

[Report]

Following the meeting yesterday (10.21), reports emerged from disappointed ruling party officials.

Han suggested resolving issues related to First Lady Kim Keon-hee, including a suspension of activities, clarification of suspicions, and personnel renewal, but it was said that President Yoon effectively rejected these proposals.

In response, the presidential office, which had previously stated that the party and government should unite, also took action.

First, regarding the suspension of activities, the presidential office refuted that President Yoon said that the First Lady is also struggling and will exercise more restraint in the future.

Additionally, it emphasized that President Yoon's stance on clarifying suspicions and personnel renewal was to ask for specific details about the issues.

In particular, mentioning the president's mother-in-law, he reportedly indicated that if there are objective allegations, the family would also be investigated and face consequences.

Regarding the special law for the First Lady, President Yoon stated that if the lawmakers' positions change, there is nothing that can be done, but he expressed trust in the People Power Party lawmakers.

Meanwhile, within the presidential office, there are strong undercurrents of dissatisfaction towards the representative.

On the day of the meeting, the opposition party issued a summons order for the President's wife, but there was no response at all.

A presidential office official stated that the President had directly asked the representative to respond together to the political offensive, adding that the meaning of the request should be reflected upon.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.

