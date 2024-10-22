Korean amphibious vehicle ‘Suryong’ first deployed for training

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Korean amphibious vehicle, Su-ryong, has conducted its first outdoor maneuver training.



It crossed the Namhan River carrying tanks and armored vehicles.



Reporter Kim Yong-jun showcases the might of the Korean Transformer.



[Report]



A floating bridge was destroyed while crossing the river, causing the tanks to sink.



The detour bridge was also cut off, blocking the retreat.



Due to a single floating bridge that was set up slowly, 70 tanks and armored vehicles were unable to cross the river, resulting in the annihilation of about a thousand Russian troops.



This was the first instance in 2022 where the Ukrainian army dealt a fatal blow to the Russian army in the area connecting southern Russia and eastern Ukraine.



The South Korean army conducted large-scale training to ensure survivability and quickly execute crossing operations, learning lessons from such warfare.



First, swarm drones began reconnaissance to assess the enemy's situation.



Taking advantage of weak enemy defenses, Apache attack helicopters provided air support, while the K21 infantry fighting vehicle, capable of floating on its own, swiftly crossed the river.



Following that, a new wheeled vehicle boldly entered the river, unfolding its back, and in an instant, the vehicle transformed into a raft.



This is the Korean self-propelled amphibious equipment, 'Su-ryong.'



Su-ryong carries tanks and armored vehicles across the 280-meter-long Namhan River.



Previously used ribbon bridges or improved tactical floating bridges required significant time and manpower for installation and assembly, but with the deployment of Su-ryong, personnel requirements have been reduced by 80%, and installation time by 70%.



[Kim Jin-soo/Major/Commander of the 7th Army Engineer Brigade Amphibious Battalion: "Through this training, we have gained confidence that we can ensure the offensive conditions of maneuver units more quickly and reliably!"]



The army stated that this training, conducted with the U.S. 2nd Infantry Division and the ROK-U.S. Combined Division, has provided an opportunity to connect equipment between South Korea and the U.S. and enhance joint operational capabilities in case of emergencies.



This is KBS News, Kim Yong-jun.



