News 9

Han reaffirms need for reform, pledges to focus on the people

입력 2024.10.22 (23:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

People Power Party Leader Han Dong-hoon reaffirmed his stance that reform is necessary, stating that he will focus on the people and solve the issues.

He has taken follow-up actions, including having dinner with pro-Han lawmakers.

Next, we have Lee Seung-jae with the report.

[Report]

PPP Leader Han Dong-hoon, who visited Ganghwa in Incheon to celebrate the victory in the by-election, broke his silence regarding the meeting with President Yoon and presented a simple yet clear stance.

[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party: "I will look only at the people and follow public sentiment, facing the issues head-on. I will be a source of strength for the people."]

Although President Yoon Suk-yeol did not immediately respond to the so-called three major demands, it is interpreted that he intends to continue persuading the need for reform measures, including the issue of Kim Keon-hee.

In this context, about twenty pro-Han lawmakers gathered for an urgent dinner meeting today (10.22) at the suggestion of Han, which drew attention.

It is reported that Mr. Han shared the situation of the meeting and sought opinions on solutions to the political situation.

Prior to this, voices expressing a sense of crisis within the party and dissatisfaction with the presidential office were heard among pro-Han lawmakers.

[Kim Jong-hyeok/Supreme Council Member of the People Power Party/SBS Radio 'Kim Tae-hyeon's Political Show': "(As public opinion worsens) we are quite worried that in a fit of anger, there might be a vote that could possibly pass the Democratic Party's bill."]

[Park Jeong-hun/Member of the People Power Party/MBC Radio 'Kim Jong-bae's Focus': "Because the gap in perception was large, the expected solutions did not emerge; that can be seen as the case."]

On the other hand, pro-Yoon lawmakers rebutted that it was unreasonable to expect results from the meeting given the prior demands for disclosure by Mr. Han, emphasizing that restoring trust is crucial.

[Kang Myeong-kgu/Member of the People Power Party/BBS Radio 'Ham In-kyung's Morning Journal': "In the face of a barrage of attacks, even discussing impeachment, we need to unite..."]

After the meeting with PPP Leader Han, PPP Floor Leader Choo Kyung-ho, who attended a separate meeting with President Yoon, stated that the party and government should work more closely together to create a united front.

This is KBS News Lee Seung-jae.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Han reaffirms need for reform, pledges to focus on the people
    • 입력 2024-10-22 23:42:52
    News 9
[Anchor]

People Power Party Leader Han Dong-hoon reaffirmed his stance that reform is necessary, stating that he will focus on the people and solve the issues.

He has taken follow-up actions, including having dinner with pro-Han lawmakers.

Next, we have Lee Seung-jae with the report.

[Report]

PPP Leader Han Dong-hoon, who visited Ganghwa in Incheon to celebrate the victory in the by-election, broke his silence regarding the meeting with President Yoon and presented a simple yet clear stance.

[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party: "I will look only at the people and follow public sentiment, facing the issues head-on. I will be a source of strength for the people."]

Although President Yoon Suk-yeol did not immediately respond to the so-called three major demands, it is interpreted that he intends to continue persuading the need for reform measures, including the issue of Kim Keon-hee.

In this context, about twenty pro-Han lawmakers gathered for an urgent dinner meeting today (10.22) at the suggestion of Han, which drew attention.

It is reported that Mr. Han shared the situation of the meeting and sought opinions on solutions to the political situation.

Prior to this, voices expressing a sense of crisis within the party and dissatisfaction with the presidential office were heard among pro-Han lawmakers.

[Kim Jong-hyeok/Supreme Council Member of the People Power Party/SBS Radio 'Kim Tae-hyeon's Political Show': "(As public opinion worsens) we are quite worried that in a fit of anger, there might be a vote that could possibly pass the Democratic Party's bill."]

[Park Jeong-hun/Member of the People Power Party/MBC Radio 'Kim Jong-bae's Focus': "Because the gap in perception was large, the expected solutions did not emerge; that can be seen as the case."]

On the other hand, pro-Yoon lawmakers rebutted that it was unreasonable to expect results from the meeting given the prior demands for disclosure by Mr. Han, emphasizing that restoring trust is crucial.

[Kang Myeong-kgu/Member of the People Power Party/BBS Radio 'Ham In-kyung's Morning Journal': "In the face of a barrage of attacks, even discussing impeachment, we need to unite..."]

After the meeting with PPP Leader Han, PPP Floor Leader Choo Kyung-ho, who attended a separate meeting with President Yoon, stated that the party and government should work more closely together to create a united front.

This is KBS News Lee Seung-jae.
이승재
이승재 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] “납치에 폭행, 전기고문까지”…‘범죄 도시’에 가다

[단독] “납치에 폭행, 전기고문까지”…‘범죄 도시’에 가다
[단독] 차 타자마자 ‘권총’ 겨눠<br>…“납치·고문에 각막 잃었다”

[단독] 차 타자마자 ‘권총’ 겨눠…“납치·고문에 각막 잃었다”
“파병 북한군” 추가 영상에 인공기까지…북 “근거 없는 소문”

“파병 북한군” 추가 영상에 인공기까지…북 “근거 없는 소문”
대통령실 “문제 구체적으로 <br>알려줘야…김 여사 이미 활동 자제”

대통령실 “문제 구체적으로 알려줘야…김 여사 이미 활동 자제”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.