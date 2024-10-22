Han reaffirms need for reform, pledges to focus on the people

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



People Power Party Leader Han Dong-hoon reaffirmed his stance that reform is necessary, stating that he will focus on the people and solve the issues.



He has taken follow-up actions, including having dinner with pro-Han lawmakers.



Next, we have Lee Seung-jae with the report.



[Report]



PPP Leader Han Dong-hoon, who visited Ganghwa in Incheon to celebrate the victory in the by-election, broke his silence regarding the meeting with President Yoon and presented a simple yet clear stance.



[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party: "I will look only at the people and follow public sentiment, facing the issues head-on. I will be a source of strength for the people."]



Although President Yoon Suk-yeol did not immediately respond to the so-called three major demands, it is interpreted that he intends to continue persuading the need for reform measures, including the issue of Kim Keon-hee.



In this context, about twenty pro-Han lawmakers gathered for an urgent dinner meeting today (10.22) at the suggestion of Han, which drew attention.



It is reported that Mr. Han shared the situation of the meeting and sought opinions on solutions to the political situation.



Prior to this, voices expressing a sense of crisis within the party and dissatisfaction with the presidential office were heard among pro-Han lawmakers.



[Kim Jong-hyeok/Supreme Council Member of the People Power Party/SBS Radio 'Kim Tae-hyeon's Political Show': "(As public opinion worsens) we are quite worried that in a fit of anger, there might be a vote that could possibly pass the Democratic Party's bill."]



[Park Jeong-hun/Member of the People Power Party/MBC Radio 'Kim Jong-bae's Focus': "Because the gap in perception was large, the expected solutions did not emerge; that can be seen as the case."]



On the other hand, pro-Yoon lawmakers rebutted that it was unreasonable to expect results from the meeting given the prior demands for disclosure by Mr. Han, emphasizing that restoring trust is crucial.



[Kang Myeong-kgu/Member of the People Power Party/BBS Radio 'Ham In-kyung's Morning Journal': "In the face of a barrage of attacks, even discussing impeachment, we need to unite..."]



After the meeting with PPP Leader Han, PPP Floor Leader Choo Kyung-ho, who attended a separate meeting with President Yoon, stated that the party and government should work more closely together to create a united front.



This is KBS News Lee Seung-jae.



