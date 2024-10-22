National Assembly debates trial of Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung
Today (10.22), during the National Assembly's audit of the judiciary, the trial of Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung became a point of contention.
The ruling party urged for a swift trial for Lee, while the opposition demanded a reassignment of the trial judges, leading to a fierce debate.
Kim Min-cheol reports.
[Report]
The National Assembly audit was held regarding the Seoul Central District Court and Suwon District Court, which are set to deliver a first-instance ruling next month on the charges of 'violating the Public Official Election Act' and 'aiding perjury' against Lee Jae-myung.
The ruling party claimed that the delay in Lee's trial has led to pressures from the opposition, including calls for the impeachment of prosecutors, and urged for a swift trial.
[Kwak Gyu-taek/National Assembly Legislative and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "The more important the political figure, the more it should be conducted swiftly and strictly, so it can be concluded sooner..."]
They also argued that the first-instance ruling next month should be broadcast live.
[Joo Jin-woo/National Assembly Legislative and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "(Even if Lee Jae-myung does not agree), it can be made public if it is deemed significant for the public interest."]
The Democratic Party raised concerns about the same judges presiding over Lee's case, as they had previously issued a guilty verdict in the North Korean remittance case, and requested a reassignment.
[Park Kyoon-taek/National Assembly Legislative and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "This is a court that has already shown a presumption of guilt. I wonder if it is reasonable for them to insist on continuing to handle this trial."]
When the response indicated that there were no grounds for disqualification of the judges, they questioned whether it was appropriate to define it as a court regulation.
[Lee Geon-tae/National Assembly Legislative and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "The court has included it as a guideline. 'The co-defendant has already been sentenced to guilty, but the newly indicted defendant is contesting their innocence,' why is this case not included?"]
Regarding the first-instance ruling for Lee, Chief Judge Kim Jeong-jung of the Seoul Central District Court stated that the presiding judges would make a fair judgment based on evidence and legal principles.
Both parties also engaged in a heated debate over the prosecution's decision not to indict First Lady Kim Keon-hee.
KBS News, Kim Min-cheol.
