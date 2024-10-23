‘King of Music’ Cho Yong-pil releases new album, possibly his last

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The legendary singer Cho Yong-pil has released a new album after 11 years.



This is already his twentieth studio album, and Mr. Cho expressed that this could be his last album, hoping it will serve as an anthem of encouragement for everyone in this era.



Reporter Jeong Hae-joo has the story.



[Report]



A living legend in the music industry, the king of music, Cho Yong-pil.



[Cho Yong-pil/Singer/1986 'KBS 100-Minute Show': "I think I was able to sing because you all helped me. I will continue to do my best in the future...."]



He has kept that promise for over 50 years.



The new song he brings after 11 years is an encouragement song for everyone living in this era.



[Cho Yong-pil/Singer: "What would the heart of a loser be like? If it were me, I would think, 'I will win next time,' 'I will have strength, it's okay for now,' and have that mindset one more time...."]



From rock to ballads, and even contemporary emotional dance songs, the album released at the age of 74 is both splendid and weighty, as if it encapsulates his musical life.



[Cho Yong-pil/Singer: "This might be the last album, but if there are new good songs, I plan to make more good songs."]



The first million seller in the domestic music industry, the first to surpass 10 million cumulative album sales.



The secret to his numerous record-breaking achievements is the unwavering 'passion' he has maintained.



[Noh Gil-sook/Cho Yong-pil Fan Club: "We are beyond words that he is releasing a new album, and we are grateful to Cho Yong-pil for enduring the pain of creation...."]



The king of music, Cho Yong-pil, who has sung songs of comfort and hope alongside the people across generations, will meet fans again through four concerts next month.



This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.



