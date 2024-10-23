Kakao unveils AI service ‘Kanana’ as AI assistant war heats up
The competition among domestic companies in the artificial intelligence service sector is intensifying.
Following Naver, Kakao has also unveiled its own artificial intelligence service.
Reporter Shin Ji-soo analyzed the potential impact of the so-called AI assistant on everyday life.
[Report]
I asked the AI character to recommend a place for a company dinner.
Based on previous conversations, it suggests a location that does not overlap with past dinner venues.
This is Kakao's first AI service, 'Kanana'.
It is an AI service introduced three years after Kakao announced its large language model at the end of 2021.
The biggest feature is that AI can be utilized not only for one-on-one conversations like ChatGPT but also in group chats.
[Lee Sang-ho/Kakao Kanana X Performance Leader: "Kana (Kanana AI character) might be the world's first AI that helps in group settings..."]
It supports voice interaction and remembers past conversations, allowing it to serve as a personalized assistant for tasks like scheduling.
However, issues such as privacy protection and differentiating from existing conversational AI services remain as challenges.
Additionally, since users need to install a separate app rather than using a messenger, attracting users will be crucial.
[Choi Byoung-ho/Professor at Korea University AI Research Institute: "If I have to download a separate app, there needs to be a compelling reason to do so. This means there must be significant value."]
Kakao plans to officially launch the service next year after a testing period.
As the global AI agent market is predicted to grow by 42.8% annually, the competition is expected to become even fiercer with Kakao following Naver in releasing its own AI service.
This is KBS News, Shin Ji-soo.
