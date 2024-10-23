Border areas conduct response training to N. Korean provocations

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recent increasing provocations from North Korea such as the balloon incidents have raised anxiety among residents in border areas.



In response to these provocations from the North, a counter-terrorism training exercise was conducted today (10.22) in the northern part of Gyeonggi Province.



Reporter Yoon Na-kyung has the details.



[Report]



Suddenly, a drone appears above the roof of the KINTEX exhibition center.



It cautiously approaches the ground and then explodes with a tremendous sound and smoke.



[“Hello, is this 112?”]



After receiving the report, the police who arrived at the scene control the situation and request the dispatch of relevant agencies, and immediately, firefighters and police special forces are deployed to evacuate the injured and prepare for additional attacks.



Soon after, a large garbage balloon flying in the air falls and explodes, causing a significant fire.



Along with firefighting efforts, the military and health authorities check whether the garbage bags contain chemical or biological terror substances and collect the bags.



[Song Gi-hoon/ Tactical Team Leader of Northern Gyeonggi Police Special Forces: “(The DPRK's garbage balloons) currently contain only waste, but there is always a possibility that they could be used for chemical terrorism. In fact, the military and police have confirmed the risks and carried out the entire collection process.”]



This is a 'National Provocation Crisis Response Practical Training' jointly conducted by Gyeonggi Province and Goyang City to respond to the recent repeated provocations from the North Korean garbage balloons.



To alleviate the anxiety of residents in the northern Gyeonggi border area, all training processes were opened to the public.



[Jo Jae-hyun/ Gyeonggi Province Emergency Planning Officer, Emergency Training Team: “We will plan and promote training to identify various elements that could harm citizens, eliminate them, and take measures to protect citizens in the future.”]



Gyeonggi Province announced plans to continue regular training in cooperation with local cities and counties to prepare for various new types of provocations, including garbage balloons.



KBS News, Yoon Na-kyung.



