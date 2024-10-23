In-depth investigation into young adults struggling with the aftereffects of abuse

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Youths who have lived in facilities due to parental abuse or neglect are required to become independent when they turn 18.



However, among them, there are many young people who struggle with independence due to not receiving proper treatment for the aftereffects of abuse.



Reporter Kim Jeong-dae conducted an in-depth investigation into the situation and solutions.



[Report]



Twenty-year-old Yoon has been living independently after leaving the facility two years ago.



Yoon, a victim of familial sexual violence, still suffers from nightmares of that time.



[Yoon OO/Youth preparing for independence: "I live with bipolar disorder and anxiety disorder. I can't fall asleep without taking medication..."]



Moon, who spent time in a facility due to parental neglect, is experiencing difficulties in daily life due to panic disorder.



Unable to provide for her daughter, she placed her in a facility last year.



[Moon OO/Youth preparing for independence: "My child needs care. I want to bring her back quickly, but my mental issues keep getting in the way..."]



The number of children under the protection of facilities before becoming independent is over 9,000 nationwide, and nearly half, 42%, were placed in facilities due to abuse such as assault, verbal abuse, and sexual violence.



After entering the facilities, they suffer from the aftereffects of abuse.



In fact, a survey conducted last year by the Korea Child Welfare Association found that among over 8,000 children in facilities, 64% were found to be using treatment services or had borderline intelligence, ADHD, etc.



[Kim Kwang-hyuk/Professor of Social Welfare at Jeonju University/Survey conductor: "If children do not receive proper treatment during infancy or childhood and then leave or enter the stage of independence, it will not be easy for them to become independent."]



The government is focusing on increasing independence allowances and settlement support funds.



[Heo Min-suk/Researcher at the National Assembly Research Service: "The emotional struggles, anxiety, and fear may not be easily visible. It seems that these aspects are being overlooked."]



Every year, about 2,000 youths preparing for independence take their first steps into society.



Before embarking on their journey to independence, measures are needed to heal their wounded bodies and minds in a timely manner.



This is KBS News, Kim Jeong-dae.



