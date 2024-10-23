New wave of immigration ahead of presidential election amid fears of border closure

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The issue of immigration is emerging as a key topic in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, which is just two weeks away.



As anxiety grows over how immigration policies may change after the election, a large influx of migrants heading to the U.S. from Mexico continues.



Park Il-jung reports from New York.



[Report]



Even after sunset, countless people are hastening their journey.



They cannot stop even in the rainy weather.



Children are transported in strollers or on bicycles.



On Oct. 20 local time, a group of about 2,000 hopeful migrants departed from Tapachula in southern Mexico, heading towards the U.S. border.



Tapachula is a region overflowing with hopeful migrants from neighboring countries, to the extent that human rights organizations refer to it as an immigrant prison.



[Guillermo Castillo/Venezuelan migrant hopeful: "It's a cozy place. But the important thing is jobs. There are no jobs in Tapachula."]



The bigger reason is the U.S. presidential election coming up in two weeks.



As the immigration policies of the presidential candidates become increasingly stringent, there is a possibility that if former President Trump is elected, the border may be completely closed.



[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President/Republican presidential candidate: "If I win on November 5, the migrant invasion ends, and the restoration of our country begins."]



Therefore, their primary goal is to cross the U.S. border before the election.



Additionally, they need to reach central Mexico to even make a reservation for border processing, and considering the distance of about 1,000 kilometers, this is essentially their last chance.



[Yoambris Peton/Cuban migrant hopeful: "Trump has a phobia against immigrants. Regardless of who becomes president, if Mexico helps, we will wait to cross the U.S. border."]



Recently, former President Trump, whose approval ratings have been rising, is poised to further politicize the issue of immigration.



If the previously declining flow of migrants increases, it could impact voter sentiment.



This is Park Il-jung for KBS News in New York.



