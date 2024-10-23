Korean food gains popularity at SIAL Paris 2024

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



These days, Korean food is becoming a global trend.



In particular, spicy Korean dishes like tteokbokki and kimchi are very popular in Europe.



Recently, at the international food fair held in France, the spicy taste of Korea received significant attention.



Paris correspondent Ahn Da-young reports.



[Report]



Overseas buyers are tasting tteokbokki served in cups.



Some are trying Korean food for the first time through tteokbokki.



The SIAL Paris 2024, one of the world's top three food fairs, has over 7,000 companies from around the globe.



Cup tteokbokki, which has already entered major European retailers, is undoubtedly the most popular item at this exhibition.



[Jo Jae-gon/Representative of tteokbokki manufacturer: "Ramen is already gaining popularity for its spiciness. Following that, I believe tteokbokki and kimchi are already being localized."]



In fact, exports of rice cake products centered around tteokbokki have been on the rise over the past five years, with a more than 50% increase last year compared to the previous year.



The spicy food craze in Europe is also spreading to kimchi and various sauces like gochujang and ssamjang.



[Robert Doctor/Dutch buyer: "They believe it is healthy, it's a different taste, it has this spicy kick in it. I like it myself also so it's different and that's why it's interesting."]



This is influenced by the recent popularity of K-dramas, which has increased interest in Korean food featured in the shows.



[Nam Sang-hee/Director of KAPEX Paris: "The recognition of Korean food has increased to the point where marketing using Korean words like gochujang, ssamjang, kimbap, and alcohol is not a problem at all."]



With the resolution of quarantine negotiations, heat-treated poultry products will also be allowed into Europe starting this year.



Samgyetang and frozen chicken are expected to emerge as new export powerhouses.



Riding the K-food wave, Korean conglomerates are participating in the fair for the first time, seeking diversification of Korean food in the European market.



This is Ahn Da-young reporting for KBS News from Paris.



